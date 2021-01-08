Trend of the Week: Get Your Kit Together

INSPIRATION:

January is here, and so is the prospect of getting fit. Daunting, no? Not really. In the interests of keeping resolutions, it’s best to start slowly. Whether you’re an armchair athlete, virtual yoga fan or a committed cross-fitter, dressing the part is half the battle. Whether squat-proof leggings, windproof running jacket or impact-friendly sports bras, finding functional fashion that goes the distance is a goal you’ll certainly keep. Win, win.

Improve your activewear game in eight easy steps.

NIKE Swoosh Dri-FIT stretch sports bra, Net-a-Porter, €35

NIKE Air VaporMax Warp 2020 Flyknit sneakers, Net-a-Porter, €225

3. Zign cotton t-shirt, Zalando, was €14.75; now €12.75

4. Nike Pro cropped Dri-Fit stretch-jersey track jacket, Net-a-Porter, €75

5. Face mask, Reuzi, €6.99

6. Berber yoga mat, Trouva, €39.99

7. adidas by Stella McCarthy leggings, Zalando, €147

8. Liberal Bias bottle, Mother Reusables, €34

FITNESS NOTES:

RUNNING: Look to adidas by Stella McCartney for high-spec performance pieces like contoured seam leggings (exceptional movement) and moisture-wicking ClimaCool® tops for heat regulation.

YOGA: Organic Movement, founded by Cork-born Emylou Hurley, selects and sells organic cotton yoga wear – consciously grown and ethically sewn in Bali and Europe. Expect soft and comfortable leggings and crop tops are, allowing your skin to breathe freely.

OUTDOOR KIT: Queen B Athletics, the brainchild of Corkonians Bríd Ryan and Aedin Corbyn, creates sport-specific kit for competitive female athletes that incorporates functionality, style and colour. Groups of international athletes wear test each piece to ensure it goes the distance.

CARDIO: Be light on your feet with the super-airy (and partly-recycled) Nike VaporMax 2020 FK trainers while keeping the girls in place with the legendary, medium-impact Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh sports bra.