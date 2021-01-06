The Weekly Fashion Edit: Pyjama Party

It seems with more restrictions, the enduring appeal of pyjama dressing will be following us into the New Year.
The Weekly Fashion Edit: Pyjama Party

Sioda So

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

This time around, we no longer have to sacrifice style when it comes to sleepwear. 

Opting for an elegant pyjama set can make staying at home all the more bearable. 

From cute cami sets to hand-made silk pyjamas, we’ve got you covered.

Main Image (above): Óiche Mhaith: And relax at the end of a busy day in the softest of hand-made silk pyjamas, €195, Síoda Só.

Leopard Print Pjs, £65, Scamp and Dude
Leopard Print Pjs, £65, Scamp and Dude

The Clash: A cocktail of lightening meets animal print, mixed with the clashing hues of red and pink make for a statement pyjama, £65, Scamp & Dude.

Lounge Pants, €120, Ethical Silk Company
Lounge Pants, €120, Ethical Silk Company

Into The Night: As night falls slip into mulberry silk lounge pants for opulent relaxation, €120, The Ethical Silk Company.

Jungle Print Pj, €190, MOON + MELLOW
Jungle Print Pj, €190, MOON + MELLOW

#ieloves - Heaven Sent: We love the traditional style pyjama set, especially when it’s Irish designed, €190, Moon + Mellow.

Terry Robe, €15, Penneys
Terry Robe, €15, Penneys

Soft Touch: Envelope yourself in the softest of terrycloth for indulgent January days, €15, Penneys.

Cashmere Slippers, €59, Cos
Cashmere Slippers, €59, Cos

Cosy Cashmere: The humble slipper is given quite the luxurious upgrade, €59, Cos.

Eye mask, €7, M&amp;S
Eye mask, €7, M&S

Eyes Wide Shut: Enjoy some uninterrupted shut-eye while keeping those pesky dark circles at bay, €7, M&S.

Top, €32, River Island
Top, €32, River Island

Plum Choice: Add a touch of decadent nonchalance with an off the shoulder top in the deepest shade of plum, €32, River Island.

Satin Pjs, €19.99, H&amp;M
Satin Pjs, €19.99, H&M

Understated Allure: If you’re looking to get some sexy back, look to the charm of the classic cami and shorts combo, €19.99, H&M.

Satin Robe, €765, Meng at Net-A-Porter
Satin Robe, €765, Meng at Net-A-Porter

East Meets West: Never underestimate the appeal of the kimono – a style that has lasted centuries without growing old, €765, Meng at Net-a-Porter.

Read More

Get the look: The bad beauty habits to avoid in 2021 

More in this section

Trend of the Week: The Big Cover-Up Trend of the Week: The Big Cover-Up
The Weekly Fashion Edit: House Party The Weekly Fashion Edit: Dressing up when you have nowhere to go
Trend of the Week: Shine On Trend of the Week: Shine On
Street Style: September 26 - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021

The Weekly Fashion Edit: accessories to add the perfect final flourish

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices