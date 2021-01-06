The Weekly Fashion Edit: Pyjama Party

This time around, we no longer have to sacrifice style when it comes to sleepwear.

Opting for an elegant pyjama set can make staying at home all the more bearable.

From cute cami sets to hand-made silk pyjamas, we’ve got you covered.

Main Image (above): Óiche Mhaith: And relax at the end of a busy day in the softest of hand-made silk pyjamas, €195, Síoda Só.

Leopard Print Pjs, £65, Scamp and Dude

The Clash: A cocktail of lightening meets animal print, mixed with the clashing hues of red and pink make for a statement pyjama, £65, Scamp & Dude.

Lounge Pants, €120, Ethical Silk Company

Into The Night: As night falls slip into mulberry silk lounge pants for opulent relaxation, €120, The Ethical Silk Company.

Jungle Print Pj, €190, MOON + MELLOW

#ieloves - Heaven Sent: We love the traditional style pyjama set, especially when it’s Irish designed, €190, Moon + Mellow.

Terry Robe, €15, Penneys

Soft Touch: Envelope yourself in the softest of terrycloth for indulgent January days, €15, Penneys.

Cashmere Slippers, €59, Cos

Cosy Cashmere: The humble slipper is given quite the luxurious upgrade, €59, Cos.

Eye mask, €7, M&S

Eyes Wide Shut: Enjoy some uninterrupted shut-eye while keeping those pesky dark circles at bay, €7, M&S.

Top, €32, River Island

Plum Choice: Add a touch of decadent nonchalance with an off the shoulder top in the deepest shade of plum, €32, River Island.

Satin Pjs, €19.99, H&M

Understated Allure: If you’re looking to get some sexy back, look to the charm of the classic cami and shorts combo, €19.99, H&M.

Satin Robe, €765, Meng at Net-A-Porter

East Meets West: Never underestimate the appeal of the kimono – a style that has lasted centuries without growing old, €765, Meng at Net-a-Porter.