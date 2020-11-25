The Skin Nerd: The best Irish beauty stocking fillers and gifts

Gifting skincare and beauty can be a daunting task. Skincare and beauty gifts require that extra bit of consideration to ensure the giftee will like it, will use it and won’t be offended. On that note, my top nerdie tip is to be aware that anything covered in the word “anti-ageing” may raise a few eyebrows unless it is specifically asked for. If you have a picky beauty lover in your life who you want to appease with a gift from the sector, my top picks mostly fall into the stocking filler price range including a few all-rounders that all will adore... Perfect for that all important Kris Kindle of yours!

In the past, I’ve been anti applying false tan to the face but the newest iterations of facial fake tanning products are quite hydrating and have qualities we’d associate with skincare, such as skin-soothing capabilities. For the person who loves a glow, the Bare by Vogue Face Tanning Mist (€15.00, barebyvogue.com & selected stockists) will brighten their Christmas Day and their tanning routine. This tanning mist contains soothing oat and chamomile extract, as well as potent antioxidants to protect your skin from external aggressors such as pollution.

For those who groom their facial hair, the Kennedy & Co Hydrating Beard Oil (€12.95, kennedycogrooming.com) is soothing, moisturising and invigorating with kaolin clay and sweet almond oil to nourish your beard deeply. This can be used on the moustache and on the more unruly brow too!

On the more affordable end, and for absolutely everyone, you’ll find the Christmas Cleanse Off Mitt (€6.50, skingredients.com)! I would apologise for mentioning our own product, but after Christmas every year we receive messages galore that another person has been COMverted after receiving the Cleanse Off Mitt over the festive season – the proof is in the (Christmas) pudding. This year, we’ve turned the Cleanse Off Mitt evergreen in a limited edition colour. It is the very same reusable mitt in that it removes makeup, debris, cleansers and face masks with just water, but now it’s dressed for the occasion.

Show all lips some love with the Aliso Summer Fruit Certified Organic Lip Balm (€9.95). It is packed with plant oils like castor seed oil, olive oil and raspberry seed oil for vitamins and antioxidants galore, plus nourishing ingredients like shea butter, propolis and vitamin E to help with skin healing. The brainchild of Andrea Roche, this lip balm is petroleum-free, if you find that petroleum-based lip balms cause blackheads around the lip line.

For a present that isn’t skincare yet will benefit the skin, the Max Benjamin The Sleep Tight Gift (€70.00, maxbenjamin.ie) contains a silk sleep mask, a Sleep Tight Natural Pillow Mist and a Shea Butter Hand Cream. Rested sleep allows our skin to perform its processes to its best advantage, so anything that helps contributes to my own more holistic view of skin health.

A stocking filler best kept for those near and dear and who have explicitly mentioned that they like to whiten their teeth, the Spotlight Teeth White Pen (€14.99, spotlightoralcare.com) is the most portable of their whitening products and works to remove tea and coffee stains with hydrogen peroxide. You just paint your teeth, leave for 5 minutes and rinse the whitening gel away with water.

There are hundreds if not thousands of Irish brands with beauty gifts that the receiver will love and if you’re doing your full Christmas shop online, make sure to check out your favourite Irish department store and pharmacy websites – more often than not, they have a wider offering online than in-store!

The Nerdie Pick

Sculpted by Aimee Complete Cover Up Concealer (€16.00, sculptedbyaimee.com)

You may know that I am a mineral makeup lover because I feel that your makeup should support your skincare.

I love Sculpted by Aimee’s newest mineral makeup offering in the form of the Complete Cover Up Concealer. It blends well, provides fantastic coverage, doesn’t irritate your skin and comes in nine inclusive shades.

It doesn’t become cakey nor does it slide off throughout the day. It’s a complexion concealer rather than an undereye concealer, so if you’re looking for brightening up dark circles, opt for the Brighten Up Concealer (€16.00) instead!

Available at pharmacies nationwide and at www.sculptedbyaimee.com