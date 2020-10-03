Weekend Loves: Talented young bakers, silk scarves, and collages

Update your wardrobe with new season style at Arnotts

Arnotts recently launched their Autumn/Winter collection featuring autumnal colours, plenty of print, and a mix of retro and sophisticated styles. There’s easy-to-wear classics from brands such as Marella and Max & Co. alongside vintage-inspired pieces from Fabienne Chapot, Gestuz, and Polo Ralph Lauren. Lovers of texture and colour are indulged with leather, foil printed fabrics, cosy knits, and tulle. Pictured here are looks from Custommade which is new to Arnotts this season.

Available in-store and online at arnotts.ie

Inspirational reads — the International Dublin Literary Award shortlist

The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker is on the International Dublin Literary Award shortlist

The International Dublin Literary Award is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English - worth €100,000. The winner will be announced on the 22nd of this month as part of International Literature Festival Dublin. The shortlist is an intriguing one with books including Irish title Milkman by Anna Burns, popular book club choice An American Marriage by Tayari Jones, and The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker. The best bit? All the titles are available from libraries nationwide with many of them also free to listen to via the library audiobook app Borrowbox.

dublinliteraryaward.ie

Good tidings in debut silk scarf collection

100% silk scarves, €219, with pocket squares from €110

Founder of new Irish brand Tidings, Niamh Gillespie, is on a mission to infuse positivity, hope and just the right amount of tongue-in-cheek humour into her debut scarf collection. Having worked with Paul Smith, Liberty of London, and Alexander McQueen, Niamh brings an impressive pedigree to her designs which feature slogans such as ‘Chin Up!’, ‘I Love Your Face’ and ‘Old Friends, They Shine Like Diamonds’. Combining beautiful artwork with a dose of wit, these hand-rolled 100% silk scarves cost €219, with pocket squares from €110.

tidings.ie

Say yes to the Communion dress with Darcybow

Darcybow has launched its ‘Once In A Lifetime’ collection for Communion season 2021

Luxurious childrenswear label, Darcybow, has launched its ‘Once In A Lifetime’ collection for Communion season 2021 and will be holding appointments at some of Ireland’s most luxurious hotels this month including the Castlemartyr Resort, Druids Glen, Adare Manor and the K Club. The dresses are handmade in Ireland and are future heirlooms designed to be passed down through the generations. Kick off the excitement with one-to-one appointments and styling advice.

Book online at darcybow.ie

Calling all young bakers - spatulas at the ready!

The Kenwood Young Baker competition has launched.

Are you a secondary school student? Have you honed your baking skills during lockdown? Then enter the Kenwood Young Baker competition in association with the Association of Teachers of Home Economics. Be in with a chance to win a Kenwood kitchen kit worth an incredible €10,000 for you and your school. There are two categories: Junior (1st - 3rd Year) and Senior (4th - 6th Year) with plenty of brilliant runner-up prizes too. You don't even have to be a Home Ec. student to enter so turn up that oven and get out those baking trays. Closing date for entry is October 19.

See kenwoodyoungbaker.com for more information.

Collage to spark conversation by Sorcha O’Higgins

Alphabet prints from €35

A former architect, Sorcha O’Higgins discovered collage while working with street artists in Buenos Aires, Argentina. What started as a hobby has become her full-time job and she’s regularly commissioned to create collages for hotels, restaurants, magazines and the music industry. Sorcha works on commission to create pieces for special occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays and weddings. Her range of Alphabet prints is another great way to tap into her trademark style which is inspired by the urban realm, cinematography and vintage materials with a story. Alphabet prints from €35.

sorchaohiggins.com