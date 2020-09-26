Weekend Loves: Our guide to bright ideas and beautiful things

Bring natural history to life with The Dead Zoo

Award-winning creator of The President’s Glasses series, Peter Donnelly, is back with a tribute to the National History Museum in Dublin - affectionately known as The Dead Zoo.

Donnelly has treasured memories of his trips there as a youngster and his passion for the place shows in this delightful book for kids which follows the very serious museum director Mr. Gray and his encounter with a distinctly unstuffed mouse.

Colourful, humorous and with characteristic attention to detail.

Gill Books. €14.99. In all good bookshops.

Escape to Dingle at Castlewood House

Private dining at Castlewood House

Those dreaming of escape, fresh air, stunning views and a hospitable welcome should visit Castlewood House on the Dingle Peninsula.

The hotel has been awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers Choice: Best Hotel for Service Award 2020, has a five star AA rating and is one of the Top 100 places to stay in Ireland according to the McKenna’s Guides.

Five minutes walk from Dingle town, Castlewood House has several fantastic packages available now including their Autumn Escape and Cycling packages.

Their Shadow of the Blaskets package includes two nights deluxe accommodation, award-winning breakfast, complimentary Bucks Fizz on arrival and a half-day guided walk with views of the Great Blasket Island.

€410 per couple. 28th September to 23rd October. www.castlewooddingle.com

Get a healthy glow with Les Beiges by Chanel

When we’re not wearing our masks we are opting for the new Les Beige Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear by Chanel to boost our visages.

This fluid, light foundation comes in 35 shades and evens out skin with a sheer finish. Its buildable formula allows you to choose your preferred level of coverage and its light reflecting, hydrating and protective agents result in a fresh rested appearance.

30ml. €50. www.chanel.com

The 28th GAZE International LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Leon Farrell: among the stars of GAZE Film Festival's programme

Returning for its 28th edition, GAZE International Film Festival returns with the newest releases in LGBTQ+ film with a curated programme of the most engaging, mind-bending and life-affirming cinematic experiences.

This year’s films can be viewed from the comfort of homes across Ireland thanks to the IFI’s Vision On Demand platform: IFI @Home. This year’s festival hosts nine Irish premieres for feature films and 34 Irish premieres for short films including European and world premieres.

30th September to 4th October. www.gaze.ie

H&M’s colourful Studio Collection

H&M’s Studio Collection is always hotly anticipated by fashion lovers and this season’s Refined Rebel collection is inspired by daring style and attitude with notes of 70’s rock, disco and punk throughout.

Featuring a mix of party pieces and tailored separates, colours range from azure blue to malachite green to champagne pink alongside marbled bespoke prints as seen here.

Blouse €69.99. Available online at hm.com

Monty Don’s My Garden World

Everyone’s favourite TV gardener, Monty Don, brings us a perfect autumn read with My Garden World - his personal journal of the natural year observed from his home and garden.

A celebration of living creatures and the natural world, this is a beautiful and timely book which calls on readers to think of nature and wildlife, not as something on the other side of the world or viewed through a screen, but as something with which to connect on an immediate level in their own gardens and locality.

My Garden World is now available in hardback, eBook and audiobook. John Murray Press. In all good bookshops.