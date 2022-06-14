Garth Brooks looking forward to Irish 'honeymoon' as extra tickets released for Dublin gigs 

Garth Brooks talks to Ray Foley on his upcoming Irish honeymoon and the announcement of extra tickets now available for his Croke Park gig.
Garth Brooks plays Croke Park in September. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 11:17
Sarah Cullen

Country music legend Garth Brooks had some good news for fans as he announced more tickets for his sold-out Croke Park shows in September are being released on Thursday. 

Garth Brooks at a photocall on the skywalk at Croke Park. Photograph Moya Nolan
“The thing is, we’re coming over to film it. You don’t come to the coolest place in the world to play music and not bring every camera you can find. So what you do is you reserve these spots because you don’t want a camera being in front of somebody and it’s like ‘oh my gosh I can’t see anything’ so you reserve all the seats around where the cameras are supposed to go and then once you finally really lay it out and you know where all the people are going to be then all of a sudden there are tickets that are not obstructed at all and they’re fantastic tickets and so those get released.

The seating plan for Garth Brooks' Croke Park shows in September 2022 - subject to change.
"What I like about that is people that maybe waited and waited and didn’t get a chance to get a ticket, now guess what, some of the best seats in the house are getting ready to go up!”

Brooks calls Ireland "the land of love" and is excited to enjoy an Irish honeymoon with his wife Trisha Yearwood. 

“My wife and I, when we got married, she also got married to the children. So we’ve spent every anniversary we’ve ever had with our girls so this is going to be like our honeymoon and we’re just going to go for 2 weeks and just go around and be a couple and I can’t imagine a better place to do it than the land of love, this is going to be good!”

Garth says the atmosphere at his shows is "fun". 

“The thing is man, when you get on stage you just become a passenger that the music is driving. People do the same thing they come to that show and they never expect to go what they’re going through and the next thing they know for 3 hours they’ve been on their feet and they’re working more than I ever do. It’s fun to watch, it all happens and it’s just kind of what the music does to you so there’s no training for it.

Garth Brooks 'in the round' concert in Oregon 
"The great thing we’re also looking forward to in Ireland is the stage is pretty much all facing that same direction, in the (United) States it’s set up in the round so you’re big ass has to be all over the place! Here, you get to focus on just the music and get to watch people sing so it’s going to be fun.”

