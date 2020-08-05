Ryan Reynolds apologises for wedding at former slave plantation

Ryan Reynolds has apologised for holding his wedding with Blake Lively at a former slave plantation.

The Hollywood stars tied the knot in 2012 at Boone Hall, South Carolina. “It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” Reynolds told Fast Company.

Ryan Reynolds has apologised for getting married at a former slave plantation (PA)

“It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

Deadpool star Reynolds, 43, said the couple later held a second wedding ceremony at home and that the shame from the original mistake “works in weird ways”.

He added: “A giant f****** mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f*** up again.

“But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

Reynolds and Gossip Girl star Lively, 33, have three daughters. In June, the couple donated 200,000 dollars (about £152,000) to the NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund (LDF).