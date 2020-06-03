Normal People sets new record on RTÉ Player

Normal People has set a new record for most streams on the RTÉ Player.

Tuesday night saw the show’s finale air on RTÉ One and it got an overnight average of 319,000 viewers.

The series, based on Sally Rooney’s novel, set a new record on the RTÉ Player with 3.3 million streams, gaining the highest number of streams for any show within a short space of time.

The previous record was held by Love/Hate Season 4, which received 1.2 million streams in 2013.

Young Offenders Series 2 secured 1.05 million streams in 2019, and Dublin Murders attracted a total of 560,000 streams on the Player.

“Over the last six weeks Normal People became the must-see event on Irish television and of course on RTÉ Player,” said Dermot Horan, RTÉ’s Head of Acquisitions and Co-Productions.

“Marianne and Connell and their lives became so familiar, even real to us.

“This is down to Lenny Abrahamson, Ed Guiney and the rest of the superb team at Element who brought Sally Rooney's novel to life.”

Normal People tells the coming-of-age story of Connell and Marianne and their relationship through school in Sligo and college at Trinity in Dublin.

The show, produced by Element Pictures production for BBC Three and Hulu in association with Screen Ireland, stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead roles.

It was directed by Oscar-nominee Lenny Abrahamson and English filmmaker Hettie Macdonald.