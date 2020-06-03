Normal People sets new record on RTÉ Player

Tuesday night saw the show’s finale air on RTÉ One and it got an overnight average of 319,000 viewers.
Normal People sets new record on RTÉ Player
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Connell and Marianne in Normal People.
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 18:05 PM
Steve Neville

Normal People has set a new record for most streams on the RTÉ Player.

Tuesday night saw the show’s finale air on RTÉ One and it got an overnight average of 319,000 viewers.

The series, based on Sally Rooney’s novel, set a new record on the RTÉ Player with 3.3 million streams, gaining the highest number of streams for any show within a short space of time.

The previous record was held by Love/Hate Season 4, which received 1.2 million streams in 2013.

Young Offenders Series 2 secured 1.05 million streams in 2019, and Dublin Murders attracted a total of 560,000 streams on the Player.

“Over the last six weeks Normal People became the must-see event on Irish television and of course on RTÉ Player,” said Dermot Horan, RTÉ’s Head of Acquisitions and Co-Productions.

“Marianne and Connell and their lives became so familiar, even real to us.

“This is down to Lenny Abrahamson, Ed Guiney and the rest of the superb team at Element who brought Sally Rooney's novel to life.”

Normal People tells the coming-of-age story of Connell and Marianne and their relationship through school in Sligo and college at Trinity in Dublin.

The show, produced by Element Pictures production for BBC Three and Hulu in association with Screen Ireland, stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead roles.

It was directed by Oscar-nominee Lenny Abrahamson and English filmmaker Hettie Macdonald.

More in this section

ITV Palooza 2019 - London Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash slept in the shed after he was locked out
Download Festival 2014 - Day Two - Donington Park Linkin Park issue cease and desist over use of song in pro-Trump video
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Nick Jonas shares birthday tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra
normal peopleplace: sligoplace: dublinperson: sally rooneyperson: dermot horanperson: head of acquisitions andperson: marianneperson: connellperson: lenny abrahamsonperson: ed guineyperson: paul mescalperson: daisy edgar-jonesperson: hettie macdonaldorganisation: rté oneorganisation: rtéorganisation: elementorganisation: element picturesorganisation: bbc threeorganisation: huluorganisation: screen ireland

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices