Radio Highlights: Arena marks Séamus Heaney's life, ten years after his passing

SATURDAY

C60

RTÉ 2XM, 2pm

RTÉ's Western Correspondent Pat McGrath trades the news beat for his record collection, picking out tunes for an hour-long compilation tape.

This Way Out

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm

Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced by volunteers in Los Angeles.

SUNDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm and 11pm

Radio 1's digital sister station presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

MONDAY

Niall Carroll's Classical Daytime

LyricFM, 10am

Music from the heart of the classical repertoire, including the midday 'Five of a Kind' — this week, Niall chooses five movements from Franz Schubert’s piano sonatas.

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín

R na G, 1.30pm

A family affair: a concert by musicians Brian, Áine, and Róisín McNamara, recorded in St Columba’s Church in Ennis in April during the Consairtín festival.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm

The weeknight arts magazine celebrates the 50th anniversary of Let's Get It On, Marvin Gaye's iconic album.

TUESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

A live RTÉ Summer Lunchtime Concert with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra — Kerry maestro Robert Houlihan commands a journey from Saint-Saëns 'Africa' to Liadov’s 'The Enchanted Lake'.

Cuimhní Ceoil

R na G, 2.05pm

Tristan Rosenstock’s guest is Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde — who talks about the solace that music can provide in difficult times, and how we learn about ourselves through the music we love.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm

Previewing The Lovers, Sky Atlantic's new comedy-drama set in Belfast, starring Roisin Gallagher and Johnny Flynn.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

On this week's dive into the Session Archives, Dan Hegarty brings us live in-studio performances from Whipping Boy (1990), Valerie Francis (2009), and The Love Buzz (2023).

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

A Coffee Concert from this year's West Cork Chamber Music Festival, as Irish soprano Anna Devin joins Ensemble Diderot for Baroque beauties.

Scríbhneoirí an tSléibhe

R na G, 1.30pm

Conor Torbóid explores intergenerational trauma in a post-conflict society through the experiences and creative writings of Scríbhneoirí an tSléibhe, a Belfast-based creative writing group set up to tackle mental health problems faced by members of the community.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm

A special show about Séamus Heaney on the day of his tenth anniversary - guests include poet Paula Meehan and writer Blake Morrison.

THURSDAY

Marty in the Morning

LyricFM, 7am

In an archival interview, Michael Harding chats about his book, All the Things Left Unsaid, a series of letters to loved ones of unexpressed thoughts and musings.

Séasúr Ceoil an Earraigh ’23

R na G, 7pm

Live traditional music from Sharon Shannon, Jim Murray, and Jack Maher, recorded at Stiúideo Cuan, An Spidéal.

What's for Dinner?

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Conor, Donagh, and Cara live in Donegal and love to go out fishing with their grandad. In this episode they use the day’s catch of pollock to make a quick and tasty meal of fish goujons, wedges, and salad.

FRIDAY

Aedín in the Afternoon

LyricFM, 1pm

September songs and autumnal tunes, including Jacques Brel, Dvorak, Elgar, and Tchaikovsky, as well as favourites from Irish vocalists Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and Declan O’Rourke.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm

Mary McGill reviews Anne Enright's new novel, The Wren, The Wren.

Scéalta

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Cleachtadh a Dhéanann Máistreacht: Tá Fionn ag streachailt lena cheachtanna pianó agus a bheirt thuismitheoir ina gceoltóirí. An mbriseann an dúchas i gcónaí? B’fhéidir nach bhfuil sé ag féachaint san áit cheart. Nuair a fheiceann sé bean an bhodhráin ag barr na haille, téann sé ar aistear ceoil nua.