Radio Highlights: Arena marks Séamus Heaney's life, ten years after his passing

RTÉ's Western Correspondent Pat McGrath trades the news beat for his record collection, picking out tunes for an hour-long compilation tape.
Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced by volunteers in Los Angeles.
Radio 1's digital sister station presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.
Music from the heart of the classical repertoire, including the midday 'Five of a Kind' — this week, Niall chooses five movements from Franz Schubert’s piano sonatas.
A family affair: a concert by musicians Brian, Áine, and Róisín McNamara, recorded in St Columba’s Church in Ennis in April during the Consairtín festival.
The weeknight arts magazine celebrates the 50th anniversary of, Marvin Gaye's iconic album.
A live RTÉ Summer Lunchtime Concert with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra — Kerry maestro Robert Houlihan commands a journey from Saint-Saëns 'Africa' to Liadov’s 'The Enchanted Lake'.
Tristan Rosenstock’s guest is Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde — who talks about the solace that music can provide in difficult times, and how we learn about ourselves through the music we love.
Previewing, Sky Atlantic's new comedy-drama set in Belfast, starring Roisin Gallagher and Johnny Flynn.
On this week's dive into the Session Archives, Dan Hegarty brings us live in-studio performances from Whipping Boy (1990), Valerie Francis (2009), and The Love Buzz (2023).
A Coffee Concert from this year's West Cork Chamber Music Festival, as Irish soprano Anna Devin joins Ensemble Diderot for Baroque beauties.
Conor Torbóid explores intergenerational trauma in a post-conflict society through the experiences and creative writings of Scríbhneoirí an tSléibhe, a Belfast-based creative writing group set up to tackle mental health problems faced by members of the community.
A special show about Séamus Heaney on the day of his tenth anniversary - guests include poet Paula Meehan and writer Blake Morrison.
In an archival interview, Michael Harding chats about his book,, a series of letters to loved ones of unexpressed thoughts and musings.
Live traditional music from Sharon Shannon, Jim Murray, and Jack Maher, recorded at Stiúideo Cuan, An Spidéal.
Conor, Donagh, and Cara live in Donegal and love to go out fishing with their grandad. In this episode they use the day’s catch of pollock to make a quick and tasty meal of fish goujons, wedges, and salad.
September songs and autumnal tunes, including Jacques Brel, Dvorak, Elgar, and Tchaikovsky, as well as favourites from Irish vocalists Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and Declan O’Rourke.
Mary McGill reviews Anne Enright's new novel,.
Cleachtadh a Dhéanann Máistreacht: Tá Fionn ag streachailt lena cheachtanna pianó agus a bheirt thuismitheoir ina gceoltóirí. An mbriseann an dúchas i gcónaí? B’fhéidir nach bhfuil sé ag féachaint san áit cheart. Nuair a fheiceann sé bean an bhodhráin ag barr na haille, téann sé ar aistear ceoil nua.