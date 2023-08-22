Sounds from a Safe Harbour adds Cillian Murphy, Dermot Kennedy, Elaine Howley and more

A brace of big names has been added to Cork's Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival - with the added twist they'll be popping up around the festival's events, and the city at large.

Two weeks away from the festival weekend, co-curators Bryce and Aaron Dessner (The National) have added the latest edition of their 37d03d ('people') residency, with an illustrious list of artists including Alexi Murdoch, Dermot Kennedy, Elaine Howley, Paddy Keenan, Ólafur Arnaulds, Cillian Murphy, Niamh Regan, Richard Reed Parry (Arcade Fire), Anna Mullarkey, Christof van der Ven, David Kitt, Dustin O’Halloran, Eoin French (Talos), and The Staves.

The artists will be around the city in the week running up to the event, collaborating and performing as part of the festival's 'pop-up' programme of surprise events - gig-goers are asked to keep their eyes peeled on the festival's social media for updates.

Eoin French of Talos: one of the Leeside cohort of the 37d03d residency at Sounds from a Safe Harbour. Picture: Niall O'Brien

"The beating heart of SFSH23 is the 37d03d residency," Mary Hickson says. "We have had glimpses of this in previous editions of the festival, but this year we are going all in - with almost 50 artists coming to Cork to write, experiment, collaborate and spend time together. Many of these artists have not yet been named, and will be featuring in events that mention “special guests”.

"The results of their time together will also populate the free pop-up programme which is yet to be announced. SFSH is all about new experiences for both the artists and the audience - please come with an open mind.”

On Thursday, September 7, at the Pavilion, Nik Taylor presents Clinker Babbage – an improvised music-making ritual involving an ever-changing, ever-growing oversized band of varying ability, and a Svengali with one long arm - instructions issued with a pokey finger.

Doors 10.30pm, tickets €15, and available on Wednesday, August 23 at midday.

The additions complete a full, four-day lineup of free and ticketed events, with the Dessners joined by Murphy, playwright Enda Walsh and Cork arts veteran Mary Hickson on curatorial duties.

Meanwhile, a culinary collaboration sees a special dining experience happening at the River Lee Hotel, to close the festival on Sunday, September 10.

Takashi Miyazaki, of Ichigo Ichie and Miyazaki restaurants in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Last Supper, overseen by Takashi Miyazaki of Ichigo Ichie (Cork), Rob Krawczyk of Chestnut (Ballydehob), and Georg Arnar Halldórsson previously of Óx (Reykjavik), will be a special, seven-course event at the hotel's Mirror Room, fusing Irish, Icelandic and Japanese cuisines - replete with a commissioned painting from Cork artist Sophie Gough.

Speaking about the event, Miyazaki said: “We are excited to explore the space between the local produce and cooking techniques of these two islands - Ireland and Iceland. The core motivation behind this event is collaboration, digging into each other’s roots while prioritising food sustainability and ethical consumption.”

Limited to 100 people, tickets for this exclusive event will be released on Wednesday, August 23 at midday - tickets will be €200 for the meal (vegetarian and coeliac options available), or €260 including a wine pairing from Le Caveau, Kilkenny.

Feist performs live in concert at the Shepherds Bush Empire in west London.

The announcements join a stacked festival line-up, including major independent music artists like Feist, Wilco and supergroup Bonny Light Horseman; Ye Vagabonds' Lighthouse Constellations residency, including Anna B Savage & Brìghde Chaimbeul, Cormac Begley, Crash Ensemble and more; and experiences like Teac Damsa’s How to Be a Dancer, Luke Murphy’s Volcano, new cinematic work from Cillian Murphy, and more.

Sounds from a Safe Harbour take place from Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 10. For more information and tickets, head to: www.soundsfromasafeharbour.com.