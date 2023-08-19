Children's Books: Take the risk and reap the rewards with these adventures

While this summer has got off to a soggy start, there are plenty of new releases for children and teens to keep boredom at bay this August.

This month’s round-up features stories of risk and reward, as characters face the danger of an ancient pirate treasure hunt, test the limits of science, catch thieves, solve mysteries, and (most daring of all) try to go hiking in the Irish summer!

Nabil Steals a Penguin by Nishani Reed and Junissa Bianda (Nosy Crow)

Nabil Steals a Penguin

Pierre the Penguin is sick of eating fish; so, after sampling some of Nabil’s tasty biryani, he decides to bid au revoir to life at the zoo.

But having a honking, smelly, and hungry penguin hidden in your bedroom is a risky endeavour.

How long can Nabil hide Pierre from his family? Boisterous Pierre and bumbling Nabil are a hilarious pairing in this rhyming tale. (3+)

The President’s Dog by Peter Donnelly (Gill Books)

Ireland’s famous President is back and this time he is exploring the mountains with his new dog.

But when the weather takes a turn for the worst, the President finds himself stranded without his phone!

Will the President’s dog be able to bravely save the day? An ideal summer read. (3+)

April’s Garden by Isla McGuckin and Catalina Echeverri (Graffeg Publishing)

April’s Garden by Isla McGuckin and Catalina Echeverri

When April and Mamma must leave home, Mamma promises that every cloud has a silver lining.

Staying in an unfamiliar house and hoping for better days, April and Mamma plant seeds and wish for a garden of their very own.

A story of resilience and hope, April’s Garden deals unflinchingly with life for children living in temporary accommodation, an all-too-familiar situation in Ireland. (5+)

Huxley and Flapjack: Race to the Rescue by Alan MacDonald and Francesca Gambatesa (Little Tiger)

Duo Huxley the koala and Flapjack the penguin are best friends, but total opposites.

When the JollyGoods department store opens in town, the friends are keen to explore.

Chaos ensues when the store manager confuses Huxley’s superhero costume with Fast Fingers Frankie, a notorious thief!

An engaging series for early readers who love a jolly tale of friendship and adventure. (7+)

Max & Chaffy: The Great Cupcake Mystery by Jamie Smart (David Fickling Books)

Jamie Smart’s graphic novel series are quickly becoming bestsellers, and the Max & Chaffy books are a great starting point.

Plans for Chief Constable Moose’s surprise birthday party go awry when his delicious birthday cake vanishes.

Determined to save the day, Max and Chaffy set out to investigate.

Early readers with a curious eye will love this series that includes lots of search-and-find pages to explore. (7+)

Our Earth is a Poem: Poems about Nature by Various (Little Tiger)

Our Earth is a Poem: Poems about Nature

Softly illustrated, this collection of poetry acts as a kaleidoscope, shifting the reader's impression of the natural world.

Featuring contemporary poems from voices such as Carol Ann Duffy, John Agard and Janet Wong, readers traverse the world of otters, forests, and the nurturing power of nature, with a few hippopotamus and stegosaurus surprises in the mix!

A treasure trove for nature lovers and poets alike. (8+)

Ten-Word Tiny Tales by Joseph Coelho and Friends (Walker Books)

UK Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho creates an unmissable compendium of tales that are small but mighty.

Each story is only ten words long but will certainly stop readers in their tracks.

Vibrant illustrations from 22 artists including Dapo Adeola, Shaun Tan and Júlia Sardà lift these stories right off the page, while prompts from Coelho encourage readers to write a “ten-word tiny tale” of their own.

A clever and creative book not to be missed. (8+)

Molly Malone and Bram Stoker in: Double Trouble at the Dead Zoo by Alan Nolan (The O’Brien Press)

Molly Malone and Bram Stoker in: Double Trouble at the Dead Zoo

The young Bram Stoker and Molly Malone are back to cause more chaos in Victorian Dublin!

When Bram and Molly meet Sanjit on a visit to the Dead Zoo, they find themselves in a race against time around Dublin in pursuit of legendary pirate treasure.

A thoroughly enjoyable page-turner, this warm-hearted and funny adventure is rife with excellent characterisation and a great mix of action and intrigue.

Dublin city is lovingly rendered, making you think twice about some of its famous landmarks. (9+)

How to Spaghettify your Dog and other Science Secrets of the Universe by Hiba Noor Khan and Harry Woodgate (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)

This might look like a funny picture book, but don’t be fooled! Inside, it is crammed with mind-bending facts about physics, covering everything from time to gravity.

A humourous approach turns scientific explanations into child’s play — let’s just say spaghettifying your dog involves black holes!

Practical application is encouraged (where possible) with mini “try this” experiments on bendy bones, floating paper and even creating a wormhole.

Prepare for your mind to be blown. (9+)

Worrybot by Simon Packham (UCLan Publishing)

Worrybot

Josh has always been prone to worrying and his coping mechanisms are really put to the test with a move to Brighton and a brand-new school.

Making new friends is especially tricky, until he meets the mysterious Charlie who attends school virtually, via a learning robot.

For any worried readers out there, this is a fantastic read about feeling the fear and facing it. (9+)

Jay’s Guide to Crushing It by Ruby Clyde (Scholastic)

Jay’s Guide to Crushing It

What do you do when your family’s expectations are at odds with your self-expression?

Determined to be the daughter her mum wants, Jay stops skateboarding and borrowing her brother’s clothes, instead embracing being “Jennifer”.

But trading your identity for a peaceful home life is never going to be easy.

A fresh perspective on gender identity and sexuality, Ruby Clyde’s debut highlights the importance of young people’s freedom to explore. (14+)

Grapefruit Moon by Shirley-Anne McMillan (Little Island Books)

Fitting in, peer pressure and groupthink come under the microscope in this tension-filled tale.

Drew’s sixth form scholarship to Cooke’s Academy means an opportunity to earn another one for university; but at what cost?

Navigating the class divide and toxic masculinity perpetuated by the Stewards, Drew’s world collides with that of Charlotte.

While she may appear to have it all, they both have secrets... A gripping coming-of-age story. (15+)

Ruth Concannon is the Publications Officer for Children’s Books Ireland, the national charity that champions every child’s right to develop a love of reading. Their mission is to inspire a love of reading, to share their expertise and enthusiasm with the adults who guide and influence them, to champion every child’s right to excellent books and live literature events and support the artists who make that goal possible across Ireland.