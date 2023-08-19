Children's Books: Take the risk and reap the rewards with these adventures

While this summer has got off to a soggy start, there are plenty of new releases for children and teens to keep boredom at bay this August.
- For more stories of risk and reward, tickets for the Children’s Books Ireland International Conference 2023 are now on sale. Taking place on September 16-17 in the Light House Cinema, Smithfield, this is a weekend-long celebration of the very best in children’s books. This year’s conference theme asks attendees and speakers to reflect on what rewards — creative, professional, personal and otherwise — can be reaped when risk is in the mix. Buy now at
childrensbooksireland.ie.
- Ruth Concannon is the Publications Officer for Children’s Books Ireland, the national charity that champions every child’s right to develop a love of reading. Their mission is to inspire a love of reading, to share their expertise and enthusiasm with the adults who guide and influence them, to champion every child’s right to excellent books and live literature events and support the artists who make that goal possible across Ireland.