'Survived the Great War': Taylor Swift fans share joy at pre-sale success for Dublin gigs

Some of Taylor Swift’s most devoted Irish fans got their hands on coveted tickets for her Eras Tour, which comes to Ireland next year.

The Anti-Hero singer will perform at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 2024. Her support act at the gigs will be US rock band Paramore.

Tickets go on general sale for Irish fans on Thursday, July 20, which was changed from July 13 after a third concert date was confirmed last week. However, some fans who bought their copy of her Midnights album from her official website were given early access to tickets, which went on sale on Friday for those fans.

Successful fans took to social media to share their success, with one fan saying they "survived the Great War". Others shared their joy on TikTok, posting videos of their excited screams and cries when they successfully secured tickets.

Tickets for the Eras Tour in Dublin start at €86. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Tickets in the pre-sale are priced from €86 to €206 for general seating. General standing is €126, rising to €206 per ticket to stand in the areas directly in front of the stage. Ticket packages start at €371.28 for the We Never Go Out of Style package and up to €743.62 for those availing of the Karma Is My Boyfriend package.

For Taylor Swift's Croke Park concert in 2018, ticket prices ranged from €74.50 to €144. The Eras Tour is Swift’s first tour since then.

Swift’s tour is subject to a more complicated ticket sale process than is the norm for gigs here. Would-be concert-goers first had to register their interest with Ticketmaster for access to ticket sales, with those who applied learning via email last week whether they would get an access code for the general sale or if they were placed on a waiting list. Those lucky access code-holders will vie for tickets on Thursday in the general sale.

Each city on the Eras Tour goes on sale across staggered dates and times, with the French ticket sales being halted by Ticketmaster earlier this week, citing a problem with a third-party provider, with a new on-sale date and time to be confirmed.

It comes after a spectacular breakdown last November when Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a pre-sale event for the star’s Eras stadium tour in the US and thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.