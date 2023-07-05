Taylor Swift in Dublin: Third concert added and all tickets to go on sale at a new date

After much anticipation, Taylor Swift fans waited patiently for their inboxes to light up on Wednesday afternoon with the news they had all been waiting for.

Had they been selected to receive an access code for tickets to the singer’s Eras Tour in Dublin, or had they been waitlisted?

But instead, fans were treated to some unexpected good news: Taylor Swift was adding another Dublin date.

The Anti-Hero singer brings her Eras Tour to Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, 2024 as well as a new date on Sunday, June 30. She has also announced that her support act for the gigs will be Paramore.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

Tickets officially go on sale for Irish fans on Thursday, July 20. This date has been changed from July 13.

Here’s what you need to know before the big day.

I received my access code, now what?

If you have been selected to receive an access code, congratulations! You can expect a purchase link and access code by text the afternoon before tickets go on sale (so, July 19).

According to Ticketmaster, you will receive an email and two SMS messages which will include timing details and a link to where the on sale will occur, along with your unique access code. This code cannot be shared or passed on to anyone else.

I’m on the waitlist, what happens next?

Registration worked on a first come first served basis so if you have been placed on the waitlist, there is a chance that may be moved off it when and if more tickets become available. If you do move off the waitlist, you will receive two SMS messages with your access code details and where to access tickets. Be sure to keep your eyes on your phone as this notification may come at any time after the tickets go on sale.

Ticketmaster has advised fans to also keep an eye on their email. If there are SMS delivery issues, you will be emailed your access code details and remember — there is a max limit of four tickets per person.

What dates do I need to know? Wednesday, July 5 - All those who registered received confirmation of whether they were selected for the on sale or placed on the waitlist for tickets. Thursday, July 6 - Fans who bought the Midnights album in 2022 qualify for a special presale access code which they will receive between Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7. Tuesday, July 11 - The pre-sale tickets for those who received a pre-sale code will go on sale for Dublin. Thursday, July 20 11am - Tickets for Friday, June 28 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium go on sale. Thursday, July 20 1pm - Tickets for Saturday, June 29 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium go on sale. Thursday, July 20 3pm - Tickets for Sunday, June 30 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium go on sale.

What about a backup plan?

Other dates that might be worth noting for Ireland-based fans include Swift’s two nights in Edinburgh on June 7 and 8; Liverpool on June 14 and 15 and London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21 and 22 and August 16 and 17. Like the Irish dates, if you also registered for these locations, you should have received information on an access code on July 5 also.

How much are tickets?

We don’t yet know how much the tickets will be. However, in the States, prices fluctuated massively depending on the venue and demand. Originally, they were priced at between $49 (€45) and $449 (€411) but issues with Ticketmaster meant many fans had to buy their tickets through resale at a much heftier price.

For Taylor Swift's Croke Park concert in 2018, ticket prices ranged from €74.50 to €144. More recently, Harry Styles' Slane Castle gig saw tickets starting at €97, plus booking fees.

What can we expect from the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first tour since 2018 and it has been acclaimed for its stellar production.

The concept is all about exploring Swift’s 17 years of music, running through hit after hit from her various “eras”.

Expect an extravaganza of nostalgia, bejeweled costumes and if the US shows are anything to go by — a dive off-stage into a holographic swimming pool.

A five-star review of the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona was described by the Guardian as “indisputably epic”.