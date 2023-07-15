Radio Highlights: Cillian Murphy speaks on Arena ahead of Oppenheimer's cinema release

SATURDAY

Daybreak with Evonne Ferguson, LyricFM, 7am: Classical music for the morning, plus, at 9.20, the Irish Examiner's Anja Murray presents a Nature File about the strange world of Ireland's puffin families.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: On the 100th anniversary year of the birth of the great singer Maria Callas, a performance featuring Callas as Violetta in Verdi's La Traviata.

SUNDAY

Bowman, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm: John Bowman takes a look back through the RTÉ Radio archives and presents some of his favourite recordings.

MONDAY

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm and 7.30pm: The Department of Unusual Spaces: Cocky and Denim go on an early morning walk about the neighbourhood to see what they have been missing. Acclaimed actor Ciarán Hinds brings the characters to life.

Cosán na mBan, R na G, 2pm: Treasa Bhreathnach speaks to four women about their working lives, plus newly commissioned poetry from Áine Durkin and Dairena Ní Chinnéide.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: As the weekday arts magazine takes an earlier start time for the coming weeks, an interview with Cork's Cillian Murphy about his new film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan.

Messiah J & The Expert, pictured in 2003; 2009 Studio 8 session revisited; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

TUESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: An interview with musicians Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O'Reilly about their second album, Tá Go Maith.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Back into the Session Archives with Dan Hegarty: A House in 1997 Fanning Session; hip-hoppers Messiah J & The Expert in Studio 8 in 2009; and a 2022 Studio 8 excursion from Dublin shoegazers Floorshow.

WEDNESDAY

Ocht gCeathrú, R na G, 2pm: In this new summer series, Aodhán Ó Baoill and Niamh Ní Dhubhgáin travel to the eight quarters in Belfast city to meet the communities there, and to learn about each of these distinctive areas of the city.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: Barry McGovern speaks about playing Beckett in the play Stumped, at Bewleys Cafe Theatre; Jenn Gannon previews upcoming streaming shows, including the second series of The Bear, and new UK tennis drama Fifteen-Love.

Ecolution, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Ahead of this autumn’s event, Evie and crew head to the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin, to talk with the artists and exhibitors at Earth Rising.

THURSDAY

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: Andrew Manze conducts the NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra in a programme of music by Beethoven including his Triple Concerto in C for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op 56.

Ríl an Ródaí, R na G, 3pm: Music and interviews with Neansaí Ní Coisdealbha, live from the Joe Mooney Summer School in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Part two on Friday.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: Up to Galway for the International Arts Festival, including music from the Contempo Quartet, and interviews with pianist Finghin Collins, actor Clare Barrett and director Andrew Flynn about their production of Every Brilliant Thing.

FRIDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: Judy Murphy and Mary McGill round up some of the shows at Galway International Arts Festival; while John Maguire and Tara Brady compare and contrast the week's big film launches: nuclear-weapons cautionary tale Oppenheimer, and content-marketing comedy spectacle Barbie.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: The RTÉ Concert Orchestra pulls together an incredible selection of music and scores from classic animation, from The Sorcerer's Apprentice to The Simpsons.