Radio Highlights: Cillian Murphy speaks on Arena ahead of Oppenheimer's cinema release

Classical music for the morning, plus, at 9.20, the 's Anja Murray presents a Nature File about the strange world of Ireland's puffin families.
On the 100th anniversary year of the birth of the great singer Maria Callas, a performance featuring Callas as Violetta in Verdi's .
John Bowman takes a look back through the RTÉ Radio archives and presents some of his favourite recordings.
The Department of Unusual Spaces: Cocky and Denim go on an early morning walk about the neighbourhood to see what they have been missing. Acclaimed actor Ciarán Hinds brings the characters to life.
Treasa Bhreathnach speaks to four women about their working lives, plus newly commissioned poetry from Áine Durkin and Dairena Ní Chinnéide.
As the weekday arts magazine takes an earlier start time for the coming weeks, an interview with Cork's Cillian Murphy about his new film , directed by Christopher Nolan.
An interview with musicians Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O'Reilly about their second album, .
Back into the Session Archives with Dan Hegarty: A House in 1997 Fanning Session; hip-hoppers Messiah J & The Expert in Studio 8 in 2009; and a 2022 Studio 8 excursion from Dublin shoegazers Floorshow.
In this new summer series, Aodhán Ó Baoill and Niamh Ní Dhubhgáin travel to the eight quarters in Belfast city to meet the communities there, and to learn about each of these distinctive areas of the city.
Barry McGovern speaks about playing Beckett in the play , at Bewleys Cafe Theatre; Jenn Gannon previews upcoming streaming shows, including the second series of , and new UK tennis drama .
Ahead of this autumn’s event, Evie and crew head to the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin, to talk with the artists and exhibitors at .
Andrew Manze conducts the NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra in a programme of music by Beethoven including his .
Music and interviews with Neansaí Ní Coisdealbha, live from the Joe Mooney Summer School in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Part two on Friday.
Up to Galway for the International Arts Festival, including music from the Contempo Quartet, and interviews with pianist Finghin Collins, actor Clare Barrett and director Andrew Flynn about their production of .
Judy Murphy and Mary McGill round up some of the shows at Galway International Arts Festival; while John Maguire and Tara Brady compare and contrast the week's big film launches: nuclear-weapons cautionary tale , and content-marketing comedy spectacle .
The RTÉ Concert Orchestra pulls together an incredible selection of music and scores from classic animation, from to .