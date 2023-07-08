Radio Highlights: Cork trad duo showcased on R na G; festival season continues

On the 100th anniversary year of the birth of the great singer Maria Callas, a performance featuring Callas as the titular character of Puccini's .
Laura Lee-Conboy presents the best in alternative old and new, from goth and industrial through EBM, EDM, new wave, and aggrotech.
Handsome Paddy showcases new and forthcoming electronic releases, as well as dusting off forgotten classics.
Ciarán Hinds continues the magical adventure. Life isn't always fair, but Mr Potts has some good things to say to Nettie on the matter.
The ConTempo Quartet perform two Irish string quartets — Ina Boyle's 'E minor Quartet', and a new piece by Galway's Jane O'Leary.
The second programme in the current series of concerts recorded in Ennis in April at Consairtín, the annual concertina convention — a performance from Eimhear and Caoimhe Flannery from Rockchapel, Co Cork.
CW: birth/loss: speaking with women who have lost children of their own — and others who have devoted their lives to working as carers.
Conductor Peter Whelan talks to Sean Rocks about Handelfest, Dublin's annual homage to the composer who lived in the city in 1741, 1742; director Trish McAdam tells us about her film - inspired by Marina Carr's poem - before its screening at the Galway Film Fleadh this month.
Soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson joins the National Symphony Orchestra and conductor John Finucane for a programme that includes Dvorak's 'Song to the Moon' and Puccini's 'Quando m'en Vo'. Liz Nolan presents.
Music and song from the students, their friends and family, former students, and academic staff at the University of Limerick. Today, Peadar Ó Sionnaigh from Foxford in Mayo.
Back into the Session Archives with Dan Hegarty: Hinterland in Fanning Session from 1990, Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra in Studio 8 in 2021, and as Just Mustard hit South America in support of The Cure, a listen back to a 2022 session.
In this new summer series, Aodhán Ó Baoill and Niamh Ní Dhubhgáin travel to the eight quarters in Belfast city to meet the communities there, and to learn about each of these distinctive areas of the city — today, they travel to the Gaeltacht Quarter.
Poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin and author Kit De Waal talk about their event at the Earagail Arts Festival in Donegal.
Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha presents a very special concert held in May in honour of late Co Clare musician Martin Connolly, who died in July 2021, featuring some of his friends and students.
Steve Conway, a veteran of pirate broadcaster Radio Caroline and a sailor aboard The Boat That Rocked, celebrates 500 episodes of his (ongoing!) alphabetical-order journey through great music of the last 80 years for the Dublin-based community radio station.
UK art-pop duo Jockstrap, in live action from Radio France's FIP studio this past January.
Broadcasting live from Munster Technological University in Tralee, where the Munster Fleadh is in full swing.
Out to Caherciveen for a concert by acclaimed Irish tenor Gavan Ring and pianist Louise Thomas in Stephen McNeff’s .
Scottish crime novelist Denise Mina discusses her new Raymond Chandler novel, .
Professor Bumbledumm, with junior scientists Robyn McGarry and Rebekah Dunne investigate our sense of touch, with Irish philosopher Professor Richard Kearney, from Boston College.