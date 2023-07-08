Radio Highlights: Cork trad duo showcased on R na G; festival season continues

SATURDAY

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: On the 100th anniversary year of the birth of the great singer Maria Callas, a performance featuring Callas as the titular character of Puccini's Tosca.

SUNDAY

Shadowplay, RTÉ 2XM, 4pm: Laura Lee-Conboy presents the best in alternative old and new, from goth and industrial through EBM, EDM, new wave, and aggrotech.

No Static, RTÉ 2XM, 6pm: Handsome Paddy showcases new and forthcoming electronic releases, as well as dusting off forgotten classics.

MONDAY

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm and 7.30pm: Ciarán Hinds continues the magical adventure. Life isn't always fair, but Mr Potts has some good things to say to Nettie on the matter.

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: The ConTempo Quartet perform two Irish string quartets — Ina Boyle's 'E minor Quartet', and a new piece by Galway's Jane O'Leary.

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín, R na G, 1.30pm: The second programme in the current series of concerts recorded in Ennis in April at Consairtín, the annual concertina convention — a performance from Eimhear and Caoimhe Flannery from Rockchapel, Co Cork.

Cosán na mBan, R na G, 2pm: CW: birth/loss: speaking with women who have lost children of their own — and others who have devoted their lives to working as carers.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Conductor Peter Whelan talks to Sean Rocks about Handelfest, Dublin's annual homage to the composer who lived in the city in 1741, 1742; director Trish McAdam tells us about her film Songs of Blood and Destiny - inspired by Marina Carr's poem iGirl - before its screening at the Galway Film Fleadh this month.

TUESDAY

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: Soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson joins the National Symphony Orchestra and conductor John Finucane for a programme that includes Dvorak's 'Song to the Moon' and Puccini's 'Quando m'en Vo'. Liz Nolan presents.

Ar Bhruach na Sionainne, R na G, 1.30pm: Music and song from the students, their friends and family, former students, and academic staff at the University of Limerick. Today, Peadar Ó Sionnaigh from Foxford in Mayo.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Back into the Session Archives with Dan Hegarty: Hinterland in Fanning Session from 1990, Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra in Studio 8 in 2021, and as Just Mustard hit South America in support of The Cure, a listen back to a 2022 session.

Steve Conway: marks 500 episodes of An A-Z of Great Tracks on 8Radio; Wednesday, 8pm. Pic: Ruth Medjber

WEDNESDAY

Ocht gCeathrú, R na G, 2pm: In this new summer series, Aodhán Ó Baoill and Niamh Ní Dhubhgáin travel to the eight quarters in Belfast city to meet the communities there, and to learn about each of these distinctive areas of the city — today, they travel to the Gaeltacht Quarter.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin and author Kit De Waal talk about their event Telling the Whole Story at the Earagail Arts Festival in Donegal.

Ceol Binn ó na Béanna, R na G, 7pm: Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha presents a very special concert held in May in honour of late Co Clare musician Martin Connolly, who died in July 2021, featuring some of his friends and students.

An A-Z of Great Tracks, 8Radio.com, 8pm: Steve Conway, a veteran of pirate broadcaster Radio Caroline and a sailor aboard The Boat That Rocked, celebrates 500 episodes of his (ongoing!) alphabetical-order journey through great music of the last 80 years for the Dublin-based community radio station.

THURSDAY

The Alternative, RTÉ 1, 11pm: UK art-pop duo Jockstrap, in live action from Radio France's FIP studio this past January.

FRIDAY

An Saol ó Dheas, R na G, 12pm: Broadcasting live from Munster Technological University in Tralee, where the Munster Fleadh is in full swing.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Out to Caherciveen for a concert by acclaimed Irish tenor Gavan Ring and pianist Louise Thomas in Stephen McNeff’s Ballads of a Bogman.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Scottish crime novelist Denise Mina discusses her new Raymond Chandler novel, The Second Murderer.

The Science of Sense, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Professor Bumbledumm, with junior scientists Robyn McGarry and Rebekah Dunne investigate our sense of touch, with Irish philosopher Professor Richard Kearney, from Boston College.