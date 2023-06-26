Florence + The Machine review: A cosmic love in Cork for an ethereal performance

Ethereal, mystical and otherworldly, Florence Welch seems the perfect personality to captivate the masses as the midsummer sun sets in Cork city in the penultimate summer concert at Musgrave Park.

A sold-out crowd flocked to the sporting grounds to worship at the altar of Florence + The Machine on Monday night and the indie rock band did not disappoint. This was not your typical music gig — it was utterly theatrical.

Dressed in a floaty, frilly gown not unlike a Miss Havisham costume, Welch appeared and twirled, ran and flounced across a white platform in the centre of the stage to ‘Heaven Is Here’, sending her haunting vocals out into the night air like a prayer.

Laoise O'Connor, Sarah O'Sullivan and Aisling O'Leary attending Florence + the Machine concert in Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Her striking aesthetic was reflected in the crowd before her, with some attendees donning breezy maxi dresses, braided hair and flower crowns while others dressed optimistically for warmer weather than the overcast sky was promising.

The barefoot Welch’s first words in Cork were a request for some tape at the edge of the stage: “Can I have a bit of tape here so I don’t break my fucking foot for the third time,” she said, referencing past incidents that included breaking her foot jumping from the stage at Coachella in 2015 as well as “dancing on a broken foot” during a concert last year that led to cancelled tour dates in Dublin and the UK.

Flicky and Genevieve Howe from Kilbrittain attending Florence + the Machine concert in Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

“It’s wonderful to be back in Ireland, thank you so much for having us,“ Welch said before urging the crowd to put their phones away, show each other some love, and jump up and down for ‘Dog Days are Over’, resulting in a pulsating display of freedom across the stadium — and hardly a mobile in sight.

From chart-topping tunes like ‘You’ve Got the Love’ and ‘Cosmic Love’ to newer songs from their fifth album Dance Fever like ‘King’, the set list clearly pleased the fawning fans in attendance at the rugby stadium, many of whom stretched out arms for a graze of their idol’s hand during ‘Dream Girl Evil’.

Ann and Shauna O'Brien with Paulina Bajek and Laura Hoare attending Florence + the Machine concert in Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Welch held court before a white altar-like structure and you would be forgiven for expecting to scent incense in the air rather than the curry chip aroma that wafted from the food stalls.

Amongst the heavenly anthems on their first of three Irish dates in the Dance Fever Tour, concert-goers also had plenty of opportunities to move their bodies, with tracks like ‘Shake It Out’ and ‘Spectrum (Say My Name)’ proving popular.

Supporting on the night were The Last Dinner Party, who made their Glastonbury debut over the weekend, and Maynooth singer Nell Mescal, who was fresh from Hyde Park where she opened for P!nk the previous night.

Mathilde Melle, Tanya Bernal and Micheál MacGerailt attending Florence + the Machine concert in Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Musgrave Park’s season of summer shows concludes on Wednesday with The Prodigy.