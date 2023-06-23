Live at the Marquee review: Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

As last week’s sunshine fades into gloomy showers, the Marquee tent is filled with brightness. It may have been a dull Leeside day but here, there is sunshine.

As the gates open to welcome back a festival favourite, swarms of eager ticketholders arrive in style, with bright colours and sequins setting the theme for this evening’s dress code.

Upon entering, concert-goers are met with a taste of this evening’s setlist as Darude’s ‘Sandstorm’ fills the ears of crowd on their way to the tent.

Tonight’s amalgamation of Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra is reflected in the audience, with the unconventional marriage of two beloved genres targeting all demographics.

There is something for everyone at the gig. Whether you grew up listening to The Prodigy or Vivaldi, those who may never cross paths otherwise join each other on the dancefloor, united in the thrill and desire to just let go.

The Marquee stage is populated with a plethora of orchestral instruments. A giant harp on the corner is accompanied by a myriad of percussion instruments, with the right side of the stage dedicated to brass and strings. But in the centre of it all lies Jenny.

Following an adrenaline-pumping opening performance from Jay Hartigan, the orchestra kicks off as the South Dublin DJ makes her way to the Leeside stage, joined by members of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, conductor Gavin Murphy, and vocalists, Gemma Sugrue and Chris Kabs — but it’s Jenny’s presence that commands the room.

While this year’s LATM introduces a number of new faces to the tent, Jenny has been here before, and behind her extensive setup, she feels right at home.

With an entire orchestra behind the beloved DJ, the stage is almost as populated as the crowd in front of her. As 'Adagio For Strings' kicks off the evening, the audience erupts, maintaining its energy throughout as it sings along to Gemma Sugrue’s flawless rendition of Acraze’s 'Believe'. Jenny’s palpable charm and unmatched skillset can be observed from a mile away, complimented by the breathtaking performance by the night's vocalists.

All fulfilling their individual roles, they work proficiently in unison with one another. Members of the orchestra maintain a charming camaraderie both between themselves and with Jenny, with smiles on their faces signifying they’re having just as much fun as the rest of us.

As this year’s Marquee season comes to an end, Jenny and the gang make sure it goes out with a bang.

On the way home, Centre Park Rd is filled with a heartwarming energy, leading concert-goers home as they look back in fondness at the woman of the hour, the one and only, Ms Jenny Greene.