TV review: And Just Like That doesn't feel remotely real

Rebooting Sex and The City seemed like a terrible idea in 2021. But it worked. So a second season of the reboot — now called And Just Like That (Sky Max and NOW) — seemed like a good idea. But it doesn’t work.

Watching it feels like work. Acting in it feels like work too judging by the half-hearted way they plodded through weirdly perfect sex scenes, weak gags, and clothes-fitting sequences that are designed to make you want to eat the rich.

The plot in the first episode of the new season revolves around the Met Ball in New York. The main characters are scrambling for an invitation, which makes me glad that I was never invited, because I’d hate to meet people like the main characters in season two of And Just Like That.

The problem is it’s not funny. Back when it was Sex and The City, Samantha and Miranda got the funny lines (and they were proper funny), while Carrie and Charlotte played it straight and annoying. But Samantha is gone and Miranda is off in Los Angeles in basically a different show, where she has sex with her partner Che for laughs. It’s lights-on shagging where they swap the opposite of witty one-liners and it’s a total waste of Miranda as a comedy anchor.

Carrie and Charlotte have new friends back in New York, but they’re more cartoon characters than character characters, added so they can double up on the clothes fitting sessions. The first episode starts with a montage of the main characters having gentle soft-porn sex. It might be a joke about middle-aged people losing passion between the sheets, but it didn’t make me laugh.

None of this feels remotely real. It was always going to feel like thin gruel, coming out after the final season of Succession, where they famously hired in people to advise them how the rich live in New York. But this feels half-arsed and rushed.

At least in the first season of And Just Like That you could see they believed in it. The scenes bombed along, the jokes popped and landed, it felt like a good time.

In contrast, a scene in the latest season where we get a glimpse of Carrie recording her podcast makes it look like the dullest podcast in history.

Miranda’s partner, Che, is supposed to be a top-line comedian. We see her trying out new material in a club in LA. It’s as funny as rickets.

When Miranda tells a surfer in California that she has lost her mobile phone, the surfer says 'bummer'. It’s like they came to Dublin for an episode and someone said 'Begorrah'. It’s that bad.

And Just Like That is a Rolling Stones tour now. Re-hashing the old hits with some of the original cast, this is made for the scrolling-my-phone while watching telly generation, which is all of us really. It’s a shame — Sex and The City was a must-watch when it was good. Not any more.