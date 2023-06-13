'Beyond devastated': Aslan and President lead tributes to Christy Dignam after death at 63

Tributes are being paid to Aslan frontman Christy Dignam following his death after a long battle with cancer.

Dignam, who celebrated his 63rd birthday just over two weeks ago, died at home in Dublin surrounded by his family.

In 2013, the singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder cancer. In January of this year, Dignam's family announced that he was receiving palliative care at home.

In a statement, his bandmates said they are "beyond devastated" to have lost their friend.

"We are beyond devastated to have lost not just our band member but our friend, Christy, that we have had so many many years of sharing our lives with. The band and Christy's family, ask for you to respect their privacy at this time."

President Michael D Higgins has also paid tribute to the singer, praising Dignam for his “enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation” and the dignity with which he lived with his illness.

“Over recent years, all of us have been struck by the dignity with which Christy lived with his illness and admired his dedication in continuing to both perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges which he faced,” President Higgins said.

“It is hard to believe that he has left us. May I express my deepest condolences to Christy’s wife Kathryn, to his daughter Kiera, to his bandmates in Aslan, and to his wide circle of family and friends.”

Christy Dignam performing with Aslan at Vicar Street in 2015. Picture: G. McDonnell / VIPIRELAND.COM

Fiachna Ó Braonáin of the Hothouse Flowers described Dignam’s death as “very, very sad news”.

“I enjoyed every single encounter I had with you over the years… slán leat Christy.. deepest sympathies to your family and friends… suaimhneas síoraí i solas na bhflaitheas,” he wrote on Twitter.

Catherine Martin, Minister for Culture, offered her condolences to Dignam’s loved ones.

“My thoughts are with Christy Dignam's family, bandmates, friends, and fans on this sad day,” she said.

“His strength, character, and talent will always be remembered every time we hear his iconic singing voice.”

Radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan said he has “no words, other than love” following the news of Dignam’s death.

“At least now there will be no more pain, and Christy is out there on the carefree highway. Rest in peace. We will miss you,” he added.

The Script shared their grief at losing a “friend and hero”. “We were blessed to share the stage with Christy in Dublin. We’ve lost a legend, one of a kind,” they said.

Actor Rory Cowan mourned his “old pal” on Twitter. “My heart is very heavy. My old pal Christy Dignam has died. God love him. We lost a fabulous Dubliner today,” he said.