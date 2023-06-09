Live at the Marquee review: Hearts skip a beat as Olly Murs asks 'Will you marry me?'

Women in pink merch, tiaras, and wedding veils — perhaps in the faint hope of a “will you marry me?” — is how Olly Murs’ Live at the Marquee gig kicked off.

Unfortunately for some, Murs used his Leeside gig to confirm he’s getting married this year, although he joked he is “not married yet”.

Doors opened at 6.30pm when people had already started queuing outside the docklands tent, eager to get to their seats ahead of a fourth show in Cork for Murs.

A mix of old and young flooded into the Marquee tent. Mothers with their daughters were a common sight, while a group of girls literally jumped up and down in excitement, eager to have a boogie.

“It’s the kind of gig I’ll take my mam to,” one person said as they queued for the bar.

It’s been a few years since Murs took to the big tent but his performance showed that the former X Factor contestant is still a first-class entertainer.

Following on from the likes of Aitch on Wednesday night, and Tommy Tiernan’s no-phones-allowed show on Thursday, the arrival of Murs was much anticipated.

The support act was True Tides, a band from Ballintemple in Cork that brought a buzz of energy into the room and got the crowd ready for the main act.

Making a return to Leeside, something he had promised to do after being forced to cancel his summer gig last year following knee surgery, Murs took the crowd through a journey of his biggest hits, all part of his 'Marry Me' tour.

Murs took to the stage shortly before 9pm and started straight off with a song from his latest album, Marry Me. White strobe lights filled the room as wedding bells played in the background.

As well as tracks from his back catalogue and his current 'Marry Me' album, Olly Murs powered through a cover of Elton John's 'I'm still standing' during his Live at the Marquee set in Cork.

“Cork, will you marry me?” Olly roared.

He is a natural entertainer, and even a little cheeky with his crotch-tugging movements.

An Elton John cover of ‘I’m still Standing’ got most of the crowd on their feet.

“I haven’t been to Cork since 2016; this is awesome. Welcome to my Marry Me tour,” Murs said.

“I haven’t done a show in four weeks, and I love Ireland. I’ve had such great memories here," he said.

I’m getting married this year. I met the girl of my dreams. It made me super happy and it made me believe I was in the right place at the right time.

He sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ in memory of the late Caroline Flack — a “great friend” and his previous co-host on the X Factor.

He promised that he will be dedicating a song to her at every show for the rest of his career. Following that, the crowd sang along to some of his older songs, including ‘Dance with Me Tonight’, ‘Heart Skips a Beat’, and ‘Troublemaker’.

The 39-year-old’s Leeside gig is the only one he will be playing in the Republic this summer, with another one scheduled for Belfast on Saturday before he flies back home.