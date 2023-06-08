Live at the Marquee review: Tommy Tiernan delivers cracking show in Cork

This year’s varied Live At The Marquee lineup has been a first for many of the up-and-coming performers, with singer-songwriter Mimi Webb, rapper Aitch, and Dublin-founded Bingo Loco XXL all making their much-anticipated debut at the Leeside tent.

For others, the summertime venue has become more of a tradition than a novelty, and having stood the test of time, last night's performer feels right at home.

Graham Dunne from Dublin and Freda Conlon from Kildare at Live at the Marquee. Pictures: Ray Keogh/Denis Minihane

Comedian Tommy Tiernan has taken two evenings out of his busy schedule to return to a venue he has sold out on numerous occasions, dating back to the very first year of the summer festival in 2005.

Attracting a slightly older crowd than many of his fellow headliners — one that has grown with him over the past 18 years — Tiernan’s fans arrive in a line of cars waiting to park in their pre-assigned spot, replacing the traditional swarm of ticketholders marching on foot down Centre Park Rd.

Tommy Tiernan returned to the Live at the Marquee stage tonight.

Upon entering the venue, the marquee bar, usually mobbed by younger crowds, is quiet, with little interest among the audience in drinking on a school night.

Tiernan looks comfortable and confident stepping onto the vast stage, with his much-anticipated arrival greeted by extended chants and cheers from the crowd.

Following on from the show’s opening act, Sligo comedian John Colleary, Tiernan’s familiarity with the Marquee is reflected in the half smile he cracks as he looks intently around the room.

Sligo comedian John Colleary on stage at Live at the Marquee tonight. Picture: Ray Keogh

Getting straight into it, Tiernan immediately makes light of a slight sound error, with his first joke of the night causing the tent to erupt, a reception so fierce to make it worthy of filming — but not at this gig.

Tiernan makes his thoughts on mobile phones known, and this performance is, for the first time in the Marquee, strictly phoneless.

Upon entry, electronics are secured in pouches made inaccessible for the duration of the show. Kept in the owners' possession throughout the night, the pouches are opened at the end of the gig, with those caught breaking the rules being promptly escorted from the tent by security.

Jonathan Cronin from Blackrock and Jamaal Abubakar from Rochestown attend Tommy Tiernan, Live at the Marquee.

While laudable in theory, it’s found to be harder in practice, with the phone ban being enacted as you enter the Marquee gates rather than when the show starts. But there are no exceptions, with security checks at this gig replaced by a phone-locking station, making it easier to pack a weapon than an electronic device.

After a night of cracker jokes and improvised hilarity, an old friend says goodnight to the Leeside stage, and our electronic pals are allowed back out.

Gráinne Slattery, Youghal, and Stephen Guiney, Newmarket, at Live at the Marquee.

“I’m all good,” an audience member messages to her mother as she departs. “We had an incredible night.”

Tiernan returns next Thursday for his second show, with the Marquee hosting Olly Murs on Friday and Bell X1 (Saturday) in the meantime.

The coming days also sees the beginning of the Musgrave Park concert series, with George Ezra (Sunday), The 1975 (Tuesday), and Paulo Nutini (Wednesday) kicking things off on the city's southside.