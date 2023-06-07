Aitch has the Marquee rapped around his finger

Mosh pits, screams, excitement, fake tan, and neon colours are how Aitch’s packed Live at the Marquee gig tonight kicked off.

The doors opened at 6.30pm but by 7.30pm, the tent was already so packed that there was no chance that you could make your way to the front to catch a glimpse of the British rapper.

The shimmering colourful lights took the senses by surprise as drill, rap, and trap took over the high ceilings of the Marquee tent; crowds of people jumping up and down, phones waving in the air and people busting moves.

Tickets to the British sensation’s gig sold instantly as soon as they were announced, marking it as one of the first Live at the Marquee acts to do so.

The support act, ANTSLIVE, had kept the crowd going as they did a few covers of some of the most popular songs in the hip-hop scene right now.

The Mancunian rapper’s set is the latest big hip-hop show to take place in Cork City. He follows an illustrious list of previous major hip hop artists like Jay Z, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent who have taken front and centre on Leeside.

Screams and chants for Aitch echoed under the yellow and blue tent as he arrived on stage shortly after 9pm with a live band and bright electric lights.

‘Hello Cork, how’s it going,” says Aitch before kicking off.

Ryan O'Driscoll, Hollie Quinn, Prince Ikechukwu, Leah O'Driscoll and Emma Gibson , from The Glen, Cork at Aitch's, gig at the Marquee. Picture: Larry Cummins

Smoke from the machines filled the room, people were sitting on shoulders, yearning to make eye contact with the rapper while others jumped and jumped and jumped.

He gestured the crowd to move in waves, with arms, and hands in the air as he covered 'Strike Me a Pose'. Screams echoed when he did so.

Aitch did not fail to please as he performed songs from his debut studio album.

The British sensation has taken over the UK hip hop scene and is very popular with Generation Z. It’s been a whirlwind few years for Aitch with six smash hits and collaborations with big names like Ed Sheeran, Anne Marie and even Stormzy.

Kicking off his Close to Home European tour here on Leeside was truly an exciting, wild, and interesting experience. He’s set to play again on the island of Ireland later this month, with one gig in Belfast and another in Dublin. His Glastonbury show is scheduled in between.

Truly, Aitch is going places. Even though he is only 23, he already has over 10m listeners on Spotify and was able to attract hundreds to his sold-out Cork City gig with his ability to energise a crowd. That speaks for itself.

The cheers and singalongs from 'Close to Home' show he will always be welcome back.