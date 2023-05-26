Celine Dion cancels world tour — including two Irish dates — due to stiff person syndrome

Singer Celine Dion has apologised to fans and cancelled the remaining dates on her Courage World Tour as she struggles to “build back” her strength following a diagnosis of stiff person syndrome.

Last year, Dion, 55, revealed she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition stiff person syndrome after having muscle spasms.

In December, she cancelled and rescheduled dates for her European tour, including her Dublin gigs, and she has now confirmed the tour is cancelled as she does not feel healthy enough to perform.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” Dion says in a statement.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I'm really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!"

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Former Eurovision winner Dion was due to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena on April 5 and 6, 2024.

Celine Dion pictured on stage with Pat Kenny after winning the Eurovision for Switzerland in 1988 in Dublin. Picture: Independent News and Media/Getty Images

Stiff person syndrome triggered spasms in Dion’s body which impact many of her daily activities as well as her singing.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she told fans last year.

The condition generally affects people mainly in their 40s and 60s, with persistent spasms in their lower limbs and torso.

Sensory stimulation such as noise and light touch can also bring on severe spasms and respiration can be affected in advanced cases of the disorder and spasms could become constant.

Dion’s medical team “continues to evaluate and treat the condition,” the statement added.

Tour organisers say tickets purchased for the cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale and ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase with any queries.