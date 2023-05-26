Live at the Marquee FAQs: Everything you need to know about timings, food and parking

The sun has started to shine and a blue and yellow tent has appeared in Ballintemple. It can only mean one thing: Live at the Marquee is back.

The annual event kicks off on Saturday, May 27 with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally for My Therapist Ghosted Me live.

Other acts to take to the tent this year include the legendary Rod Stewart, comedian Tommy Tiernan, British rapper Aitch and the much-loved Christy Moore.

If you’re heading along to one or more gigs, we have everything you need to know about Live at the Marquee 2023.

Where is it?

The iconic tent has returned to his home on Marquee Road in Ballintemple, Cork. Located close to the Marina and Pairc Ui Chaomh, the Eircode for the venue is T12 AX77.

Tommy Tiernan will go phone-less for his Marquee gig this year

What’s different this year?

Live at the Marquee is entirely cashless this year so remember to top up your Revolut and bring your credit cards.

Another first, Tommy Tiernan’s shows on June 8 and 15 will be phoneless. The comedian has been operating Yondr at his recent gigs and will be bringing it to the Marquee for the first time.

Yondr is a system used to create phone-free spaces. Each person attending Tiernan’s gig will have to place their phone in a special pouch that will store your device during the gig.

What time does everything start and finish?

All gates open at 6.30pm with the exception of the One Day Festival on June 24, when gates will open at 2pm and the first act will be on stage by 3pm.

Acts typically take to the stage between 8pm and 9pm, finishing by the curfew time of 10.30pm.

How do I get there?

By bus, routes 202 and 202A from Merchant's Quay will bring you to Ballintemple. From the same spot, the walk is about 25 minutes. With many people opting to walk — especially on a fine evening — it’s easy to find your way with the crowd.

If travelling by car, there are a small number of parking spots that can be booked in advance through Ticketmaster. Prices start at €8 per car. However, there is very limited parking in the vicinity and organisers usually ask that attendees respect local residents.

The Marina Market, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Where can I get food?

Marina Market off Centre Park Road (or accessible via the quays) is a great all-rounder with a host of food stalls available. Whether you fancy pizza, sushi, burgers or a burrito, it has lots to offer. Similarly, the Black Market (off Monahan Road) is nearer to the venue has a great range of food and drink options.

At the Marquee, there will be a couple of food stalls available too.

What about drink?

There will be alcohol available at the Marquee but if you fancy a tippled before, nearby watering holes include Longboats and the Venue in Ballintemple; the Pier Head in Blackrock village; Idle Hour and Goldbergs which are on the way out of city and place perfectly along the city-Marquee route for those travelling by foot.