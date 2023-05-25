Surprises and familiar faces: Line-up for Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late revealed

Ryan Tubridy is set to get a great send-off on Friday night as he hosts his final Late Late Show.

The broadcaster is stepping down from the role after 14 years, with Down man Patrick Kielty taking the reins.

With plenty of surprises and familiar faces promised, Tubridy’s final show on Friday night will include some of our all-time favourite Late Late Toy Show kids as the 49-year-old looks back on his fondest memories.

His love for the Toy Show in particular is no secret and has seen him donning whacky jumpers as well as dressing up as a lobster and a candlestick.

As well as a catch-up with our favourite Toy Show faces, we’re told Tubridy will be treated to one last performance that has been kept a secret from everyone — including the host — until now.

The night will also see an interview with President Michael D Higgins that was recorded this week during a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin. Higgins and Tubridy will chat about where the nation is at and why we must never forget the lessons of the past.

As for music, some of Ireland's biggest musicians will assemble to give Tubs a send-off that he will never forget, including Andrea Corr, John Sheahan of The Dubliners, Steve Wickham of The Waterboys, Sharon Shannon, Jim Higgins of The Stunning, and many more.

Cork singer Cian Ducrot will also put on a very special performance to mark the occasion.

Speaking ahead of the final show, Tubridy said Friday night is going to be "a night of endings for sure, but beginnings for definite".

"While I will be saying a lot of goodbyes for my last Late Late Show, it will also be a night of gratitude," he said. "Gratitude to all the people I have worked with and continue to work with and their families. And enormous gratitude to the guests, the artists, the singers, and the ‘doers’ who have come through the door and graced us with their presence.

"And of course, my greatest gratitude to my family who have been so loving and patient and my greatest supporters.

"They are the ones to whom I dedicate my last show. They are my constant. I love them so much and I want them to know that.

“I also want to say thank you to the viewers who stuck with me, with us, and with the show for the past 14 years. The viewers’ loyalty, decency, kindness, and generosity has taken my breath away on a weekly basis. I sit looking at my desk this morning at about 300 or 400 cards and letters from people I don't even know, that have come from all around Ireland and in some cases all around the world."

Tubridy's final show comes two days before his 50th birthday, which he has noted as one of the factors that led to him leaving the role.

“I am humbled, I am grateful, and I am excited because this is the end of one phase of this extraordinarily exciting life I have had so far. I will be turning the big 5-0 on Sunday so, it’s the perfect time to look ahead and welcome a new chapter," he continued.

"Until I am ready to share that next chapter, I am going to take some time off, I will reflect and process it all. My final words about my final Late Late Show are ‘Thank You’.”