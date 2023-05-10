Six highlights from the Everyman's new season

There is a summer of culture ahead in Cork, with The Everyman announcing a packed programme for the season ahead. The venue will see an eclectic mix of shows and performances on the MacCurtain Street stage.

Touted as the season’s highlight, the Everyman’s production of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams will run from Wednesday, August 2 to Saturday, August 26. The show will be directed by Emma Jordan, who was also the director of the acclaimed touring production of Enda Walsh’s The New Electric Ballroom which was at the theatre earlier this year.