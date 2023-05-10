Six highlights from the Everyman's new season

There is a summer of culture ahead in Cork, with The Everyman announcing a packed programme for the season ahead. The venue will see an eclectic mix of shows and performances on the MacCurtain Street stage.
Touted as the season’s highlight, the Everyman’s production of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams will run from Wednesday, August 2 to Saturday, August 26. The show will be directed by Emma Jordan, who was also the director of the acclaimed touring production of Enda Walsh’s The New Electric Ballroom which was at the theatre earlier this year.
The explosive and immersive new show I Fall Down by Gina Moxley will be staged across the river at the Crawford Art Gallery.
In Cork City Hall as part of the popular Midsummer Festival, Sun & Sea will be presented by Cork Midsummer Festival, The Everyman, and National Sculpture Factory in association with Cork City Council. Cork City Hall will be transformed into a sand-covered beach for the opera performance.
Pat Kinevane will return to The Everyman following his acclaimed festival of shows last autumn with his new one-man play King while audience favourite The Everyman Sunday Songbook will continue its 20th anniversary celebrations with Boppin’ at the Drive In: The Fab 50s.
Teac Damsa have been one of the nation’s greatest creative forces in recent years, and combine dance and biography for How to be a Dancer in Seventy-Two Thousand Easy Lessons, starring Michael Keegan-Dolan and his collaborator Rachel Poirier. It’s the Kerry-based company’s first visit to Cork since they enthralled with Loch na hEala at the Opera House in 2019.
“I’m so excited to share a summer of some of my favourite artists and plays heading your way, from Tennessee Williams to Teac Damsa,” said Sophie Motley, artistic director of The Everyman, before encouraging patrons to “enjoy the sunshine, then grab a cocktail in our beautiful bar” before a show this summer.