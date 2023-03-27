Cork City Hall to become an indoor beach for novel opera performance 

Sun & Sea will be performed over three days as part of Cork Midsummer Festival 
Sun & Sea opera-performance by Rugile Barzdziukaite, Vaiva Grainyte, Lina Lapelyte at Biennale Arte 2019. Picture: Venice Photography Andrej Vasilenko.

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 14:00
Nicole Glennon

Cork City Hall will be transformed into a sand-covered beach for an opera performance with a difference in June.

Developed by an all-female creative team comprising of composer Lina Lapelytė, librettist Vaiva Grainytė and director Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė, Sun & Sea will transform the space into an indoor beach using over 15 tons of sand.

Sixty-minute durational performances will run continuously from 5pm - 9pm on the 23, 24 and 25 June, with audiences watching the performance from a platform above the beach. Attendees will be encouraged to move around all four sides of the space throughout.

Lorraine Maye, director, Cork Midsummer Festival, said the performance is "a breathtaking spectacle" that has already enchanted audiences in Los Angeles, New York, Santiago and Sydney.

"We are so thrilled to be bringing this extraordinary performance to the festival in June alongside the Everyman, National Sculpture Factory and supported by Cork City Council."

Sun & Sea won the 2019 Venice Biennale's top award, the Golden Lion and was described as "a delightful opera about the end of the world" by the Guardian. 

Siobhan McSweeney in Happy Days.
Siobhan McSweeney in Happy Days.

The other show already announced for Cork Midsummer Fest is Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney   returning to her native city to reprise the role of Winnie in Samuel Beckett’s iconic Happy Days.

