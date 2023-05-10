Gig review: Bruce Springsteen brings curtain down on triumphant three nights in Dublin 

He came, he had a jar in the Long Hall and a Burdock’s supper, and he conquered. The faithful - and Springsteen entertained close to 120,000 of us across three euphoric nights in the RDS - will be talking about this Ballsbridge residency for a long time to come. There’s no getting around it; Bruce Springsteen is the greatest live performer there is. In terms of showmanship and soul, the others just aren’t at the races.

Even the weather made nice for The Boss, despite his pleas to “Let It Rain” during ‘Mary’s Place’. There was a massive thunder storm in Dublin on Monday evening but that was just nature getting all that messing out of its system on Springsteen’s night off. Yes, there were a few showers before he came on Tuesday evening but you wouldn’t even call that rain and nobody cared anyhow.