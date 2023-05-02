10 books for May: Claire Kilroy, Billy O'Callaghan, Tom Hanks... 

Soldier Sailor, by Claire Kilroy (May 2)

A deep dive into the early days of motherhood, Claire Kilroy’s first novel for over a decade explores the raw, tumultuous emotions of a new mother, as her marriage strains and she struggles with questions of love, autonomy and creativity.

The Paper Man, by Billy O’Callaghan (May 4)

Based on true events, The Paper Man is a story that will take Jack far from Cork and all the way back to Vienna as he uncovers his late mother’s life.

Eimear Ryan. Picture: Miki Barlok

The Grass Ceiling, by Eimear Ryan (May 4)

Women’s sport is on the rise but still a long way from equality. Eimear Ryan’s book is a sharp, nuanced and heartfelt exploration of questions that affect every girl – and boy – who sets out to participate in sport.

My Hot Friend, by Sophie White (May 4)

Fate brings three friends together as they navigate female friendship. But how will they each decide which friendships to fight for, and which to let go forever?

Denis Cotter, owner and executive chef of Paradiso in Cork Picture: Ruth Calder-Potts

Paradiso: Recipes & Reflections, by Denis Cotter (May 4)

His first cookbook in 12 years, this features over 160 new and evolved recipes presented in a way that reflects how the dishes are prepared and served by Denis and his team at Paradiso in Cork.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, by Tom Hanks (May 9)

Legendary actor Tom Hanks has penned a novel about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic books that inspired it.

Small Worlds, by Caleb Azumah Nelson (May 11)

The bestselling author of Open Water returns with an expansive new novel about fathers and sons, faith and friendship set over the course of three summers in one man’s life

The Ghost Theatre by Mat Osman (May 11)

This is Elizabethan London as you've never seen it. Featuring magical plays in London's hidden corners, The Ghost Theatre charts the rise and dramatic destruction of a dream born from love and torn apart by betrayal.

Yellowface, by Rebecca F Kuang (May 25)

A delicious literary thriller, Yellowface is a portrayal of ambition, greed and white privilege. It follows an unsuccessful writer who steals her late friend’s unpublished manuscript and publishes it as her own and the consequeces of that action.

Naoise Dolan

The Happy Couple, by Naoise Dolan (May 25)

As a wedding approaches, five lives intersect. Each character will find themselves looking for a path to their happily ever after — but does it lie at the end of an aisle?