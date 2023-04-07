What’s on over Easter? Cinema, TV, gig and book suggestions for the long weekend

From Super Mario Bros. The Movie, to Sharon Horgan's new show and a Cork author's debut novel that's been chosen for Good Morning America's book club pick this month, we've plenty here to sink your teeth into over the long weekend.

IN THE CINEMA

Film still from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Picture: Nintendo/Universal Studios

From Nintendo and Illumination, a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros is out in cinemas nationwide this week. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. A handy one to bring the kids to.

Also in cinemas this weekend is Air (15A), which charts the game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. Matt Damon play's Sonny Vaccaro, a talent scout at Nike’s basketball shoe division, who is dazzled by the young Jordan’s potential, and sets out to persuade his boss, Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman), and Nike’s CEO Phil Knight (Ben Affleck), to back his belief that Jordan will become one of the game’s greatest players. Standing between his hunch and glory is Jordan's mum (Viola Davis), who our reviewer Declan Burke says is "superb as the unflappably dignified but diamond-hard Deloris".

ON THE TELLY

DREAMLAND: Gabby Best, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman. Picture: Sky

Sky's new comedy Dreamland is the latest offering from Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford, the team behind Bad Sisters and Motherhood. Set in the British seaside town of Margate, Dreamland is a dark comedy which centres around a family of four sisters. It stars singer Lily Allen as Mel, whose unexpected reappearance threatens to destabilise the entire family. All episodes of Dreamland are available to stream from Sky Atlantic on NOW.

If you felt a pang of pride at the Kerry deer in an earlier episode, David Attenborough and co will further swell your heart in the fifth and final episode of Wild Isles on BBC One this Easter Sunday at 7pm. Focusing on the oceans around Ireland and Britain, it includes a spectacular sequence involving basking sharks off our west coast.

Later, on RTÉ One, the fourth episode of KIN airs at 9:30pm. With Bren (Francis Magee) continuing to undermine Amanda's (Clare Dunne) power, and the Gardai focusing their attention on her operations, Amanda is really feeling the pressure. And all that is before she discovers the personal and professional betrayals being conducted against her...If you haven't been watching, seasons one and two (so far) are available to stream on the RTÉ Player.

IN THE BOOKSHOP

Dirty Laundry by Disha Bose

Dirty Laundry by Indian-born, Cork-based Disha Bose is the book everyone is talking about. Released in late March, it's snapping up praise all over the place and has just been chosen as Good Morning America's Book Club pick for April. The book centres around three women; Ciara, Mishti and Lauren. Ciara has it all - a loving husband, well-behaved children and an immaculate home. But behind the filters, her reality is far from what it seems. Mishti, meanwhile, is stuck in a loveless marriage, raising her daughter in a country that is too cold, among children who look nothing like her, and Lauren is mostly happy, despite being judged for letting her kids run naked, wild and free... Good Morning America described the book as "a thrilling novel proves that secrets, desires and even blood can all come out in the wash".

Elizabeth Day is the author and journalist behind chart-topping podcast How To Fail and Best Friend Therapy with her best friend Emma-Reed Turrell. If you're a fan of either, you'll know the 44-year-old is big on friendship, and in her latest non-fiction book, Friendaholic, she endeavours to understand why she’s "addicted to friendship” and explores what being a Good Friend really means, how to boundary-set in friendships and how to be a better friend to yourself.

Anne Tiernan's The Last Days of Joy explores the "complicated" Tobin family. There’s Joy, the troubled mother; Conor, the high-achieving eldest child, on the cusp of self-destruction; Frances, the “perfect” middle child; and youngest Sinead, the acclaimed writer feeling desperate. All are at a crossroads, but everything is about to turn upside down. With the news that Joy has days to live, they rush to her side and soon realise their mother harbours a secret that will shake the foundations of their lives... Tiernan, who is a sister of comedian Tommy, says the book was inspired by the passing of her own mother who died by suicide in 2010, and through coming to understand her character Joy, she came to understand her own mother.

ON THE STAGE

Hozier is back on an Irish stage this weekend. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Wicklow-musician Hozier will be performing tonight, April 7, and Easter Sunday, April 9 in The Academy, Dublin as part of a series of rehearsal shows warming up for his long-awaited homecoming at Malahide Castle in June. Tickets appear to be all sold-out, but worth keeping an eye out to see if anyone is selling a ticket, it sounds like this won't be one to miss...

In Cork, Neil Delamere is back with a brand-new show, Delamerium at The Everyman on Saturday, April 8. Expect wry observations and quick-witted improvisation as Delamere tries to make sense of the world around him.

Also in The Everyman, The Gate Theatre is bringing their new production of Enda Walsh’s stunning play The New Electric Ballroom to the venue with some tickets still available for tonight's Good Friday show at 8pm. Trapped in the memories of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been. As they reminisce, their younger sister Ada looks to re-ignite Breda and Clara’s spirits and resurrect the smallest glimmer of love and hope in their remote fishing village home...