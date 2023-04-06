Johnny Depp comeback drama to open this year’s Cannes film festival

Johnny Depp's first film role since a much-publicised defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard is slated to open this year’s Cannes film festival.

According to reports, Jeanne du Barry, a French historical film starring the actor as Louis XV, will be unveiled on the Croisette on 16 May at a high-profile premiere.

The drama comes from actor-director Maïwenn, whose previous films Polisse and Mon Roi also screened at Cannes. It will open in French cinemas on the same day as its premiere.

Maïwenn also stars in the film as the title character, described as “a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one” which makes her a favourite of Depp’s king.

It is Depp’s first film role since 2020’s Minamata which premiered at the Berlin film festival. The actor has since been embroiled in legal troubles. In March 2021, Depp lost a libel case in the UK after he sued the Sun for calling him a “wife-beater”.

Actress Amber Heard gives a statement outside the High Court in London on the final day of hearings in Johnny Depp's libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton.

He later accused Heard of defamation for an op-ed where she claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse. The court favoured Depp and the pair have since settled with Heard saying it was “not an act of concession”.

She added in an Instagram post: “I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder.”

Depp was most recently seen in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show for Amazon.