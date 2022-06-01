Jurors reach verdict in Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation lawsuit

Jurors have reached a decision in the matter which is due to be read out at 8pm 
Jurors reach verdict in Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation lawsuit

Jurors reach verdict in Johnny Depp US defamation lawsuit (Steve Helber/AP)

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 18:50
Mike Bedigan, PA

Jurors have reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar US lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for 50 million US dollars over the piece, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while they were together.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, jurors have reached a decision in the matter which is due to be read out at 8pm Irish time.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation jurors have reached a decision in the matter which is due to be read out at 8pm UK time (Craig Hudson/AP)

The actor has consistently denied the “outrageous, outlandish” claims of abuse and said he had “spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years” during his own evidence during the trial.

During closing remarks, both sides urged jurors to think about other victims of domestic abuse.

Ms Heard’s legal team highlighted the message that a verdict in Mr Depp’s favour would send to others, while the actor’s representatives said her claims were “an act of profound cruelty to true survivors”.

In the past few days, Mr Depp has made appearances on stage alongside musician Jeff Beck in the UK, and it is uncertain whether he will be present for the verdict.

Read More

Johnny Depp continues run of UK shows amid defamation trial deliberations

More in this section

Texas School Shooting Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
Russia Ukraine War Europe West promises Ukraine more arms to fend off Russia
Benjamin Mendy court case Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with further count of rape
DeppPlace: UK
(Lewis Jefferies/WWF)

World’s largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 6
  • 17
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 41
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices