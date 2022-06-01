Jurors reach verdict in Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation lawsuit

Jurors have reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar US lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for 50 million US dollars over the piece, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while they were together.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, jurors have reached a decision in the matter which is due to be read out at 8pm Irish time.

The actor has consistently denied the “outrageous, outlandish” claims of abuse and said he had “spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years” during his own evidence during the trial.

During closing remarks, both sides urged jurors to think about other victims of domestic abuse.

Ms Heard’s legal team highlighted the message that a verdict in Mr Depp’s favour would send to others, while the actor’s representatives said her claims were “an act of profound cruelty to true survivors”.

In the past few days, Mr Depp has made appearances on stage alongside musician Jeff Beck in the UK, and it is uncertain whether he will be present for the verdict.