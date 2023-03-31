10 books for April: New novels from Max Porter and Cecelia Ahern 

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld – April 4: This funny yet tender novel follows a TV scriptwriter who thinks she’s over romance, until an unlikely love interest upends all her assumptions. Sally wonders if someone like Noah would ever date someone like her?

Shy by Max Porter – April 6: A novel about guilt, rage, imagination and boyhood from the author of Grief is the Thing with Feathers. A troubled teenage boy named Shy is escaping a home for 'very disturbed young men', and walking into the haunted space between his night terrors, his past and the heavy question of his future.

Close to Home by Michael Magee – April 6: Close to Home is a stunning debut novel that acts as a portrait of modern masculinity and examines the forces which keep young working-class men in harm's way. Michael Magee is the fiction editor of The Tangerine.

Go As A River by Shelly Read – April 6: Go as a River is a story of love and loss but also of finding home, family, resilience—and love—where least expected. A beautiful and unforgettable coming-of-age story.

Some of Denise O'Donoghue's book picks for April

Pineapple Street, by Jenny Jackson – April 13: Following three women in one wealthy Brooklyn clan, Pineapple Street is a witty observation of family, love, and class. Detailing the indulgent pleasures of life among New York’s one-percenters, this is pure escapism.

In A Thousand Different Ways, by Cecelia Ahern – April 13: Alice sees a thousand different emotions and knows exactly what everyone around her is feeling, every single day. This is a moving and unforgettable story from the bestselling author of PS, I Love You.

There’s Something I Have to Tell You by Michelle McDonagh – April 14: A toxic secret is set to come to the surface after the bodies of Ursula Kennedy and her farmer husband Jimmy are pulled from the slurry pit on Glenbeg Farm. Was this a tragic accident? A gripping and unpredictable whodunnit.

How to Build A Boat, by Elaine Feeney – April 20: In Elaine Feeney’s second novel, 13-year-old Jamie wants to build a Perpetual Motion Machine, and connect with his late mother Noelle. This is about love, family and connection, the power of imagination, and how our greatest adventures never happen alone.

Happy Place, by Emily Henry – April 27: Emily Henry’s latest romance brings the fake relationship trope to a new level. Harriet and Wyn broke up six months ago but have not told those closest to them. They can’t bear to break their friends’ hearts so they’ll fake it for one more week for their last holiday together as a group.

Social Capital by Aoife Barry – April 27: How do we live offline if they live next door? That’s the main question in journalist Aoife Barry’s examination of the effect tech companies have had on Ireland and exposes the real-life consequences their presence has had on us as individuals.