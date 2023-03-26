Tommy Tiernan Show recap: Dolores Keane never thought she would overcome alcoholism

The final episode of the current season of the Tommy Tiernan Show saw the host meet a female WWE star, an iconic Irish folk singer and a wildlife cameraman.

Becky Lynch joined Tiernan to speak about her wrestling career and how she earned her nickname ‘The Man’.

Lynch confirmed wrestling is part spot, part theatre. She said novice wrestlers first learn the moves involved before moving on to “the psychology of wrestling and the art of telling the story”.

“That's what we do. It's a craft. It's an art. It's the art of telling the story and bringing the audience on this emotional journey,” she said.

Both Lynch and Tiernan listed some wrestling icons and when the host struggled to remember on star he was surprised by a voice from the audience offering the correct name. “Eight series of this show and that's the first time anybody has ever shouted out vital information,” he joked.

Lynch said she earned her title ‘The Man’ by becoming the top person in the wrestling industry.

“I'm often the main event and that's what I strive for. For a long time, the women weren't seen to be main eventers, they weren't seen to be the headlining act. I changed all that — obviously not alone. I wanted to make sure that that was the way going forward, that gender shouldn't be a disqualification.”

'The Man' Becky Lynch on the Tommy Tiernan Show

Folk singer Dolores Keane spoke about her career, her struggle with alcoholism and detailed why she finds living alone lonely.

She said alcohol was one of the ‘downs’ of her life and told viewers drinking does not help anyone.

“I had a lot of ups and downs during my life as a singer, a few major things. Drink being one of them. I'm saying that to the audience now: It doesn't help anyone.”

She said alcoholism is like “a bad itch” that takes you by surprise.

“I was at a stage where I thought ‘I’m never going to beat this. I'm never going to beat this.’ And it wasn't until I met a very dear friend of mine and he spoke to me. Within the matter of about half an hour. I knew that I didn't need [alcohol] anymore. It was as simple as that.”

Keane said she lives alone and finds it “horrible”.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, the loneliness of going to bed at night… I do pray for some kind of solace to get me out of this black hole and then other times I can handle it.”

Doug Allan on the Tommy Tiernan Show

Finally, marine biologist-turned-wildlife cameraman Doug Allan described some of the astonishing sights he has seen around the world and gave some insight into the climate crisis.

He said he found humming ‘Happy Birthday’ while in the water attracts beluga whales.

“It's wonderful. They come in the back of you and then they dive down and when they're underneath they're all on their backs because of where whales’ eyes are... These belugas come down the row on their back so they could look up at you.”

Allan also said our “window” for reversing climate change is closing but he said it it not too late to affect change, the world simply needs a large number of people to say ‘enough’.