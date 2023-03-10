Academy Awards FAQs: How can I watch the Oscars in Ireland? What time are they on?

Following last year's slap incident, there will also be a couple of changes behind the scenes at the 2023 Academy Awards
Academy Awards FAQs: How can I watch the Oscars in Ireland? What time are they on?

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are both up for awards at this year's Oscars. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 14:20
Maeve Lee

With the 95th Academy Awards just around the corner, the excitement is well and truly building as we prepare for what we hope will be a successful night for our Irish stars.

The 2023 Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 at approximately 12am Irish time (so, technically March 13 for us.) 

If you plan on staying up and hosting your own Oscars party, there are a few options for watching the ceremony live and catching a glimpse at the many Irish faces.

We have eveything you need to know about this year's ceremony. So, grab the popcorn and get ready to settle in for a star-studded night.

How can I watch the Oscars?

Stateside, the 2023 Academy Awards will be live-streamed on the ABC website. However, this will not be available to viewers in Ireland, but there are other options.

The ceremony will be available live on Sky Cinema this year. So, if you have Sky Cinema or a or NOW membership which includes NOW Cinema or NOW Entertainment — you’ll be able to tune in there. Sky Cinema costs €9.99 per month, while the Entertainment package is usually about €15 for a month. 

As is tradition, RTÉ2 will also be broadcasting the highlights from the awards on Monday, March 13 at 9.30pm.

E! will also broadcast live from the red carpet starting at 5pm local time (approximately 10pm here).

How long is the ceremony?

Oscars night is a long one. Starting at 12 midnight Irish time, the ceremony typically goes on for over three hours. 

Who is presenting?

US late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year, marking his third year in the role. The last time he hosted was in 2018. He first hosted in 2017, which many will remember was the year La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner for best picture.

Those presenting awards this year include Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson Melissa McCarthy, and Emily Blunt, among others.

What’s changed?

Following the infamous slap at last year’s Oscars, Will Smith will not be attending the awards and has been banned from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events for ten years after he slapped presenter Chris Rock.

Smith won an Oscar for his role in King Richard and as is tradition, this would usually mean he would present the award this year.

However, as he is banned this will not be the case. Instead, it is expected that another nominee for best actor will instead take his place.

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

A “crisis” team will also be implemented this year following the incident. The aim of this unit is to be able to respond quickly to any similar scenarios and to handle any incidents that may occur during the ceremony.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter what he would do if the same thing were to happen again, Kimmel said: "You mean, if somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the sh*t out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run."

Who is performing?

Fresh off the hype from the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna will perform her song Life Me Up on the night. The song is from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever while Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform Applause, which is from Tell it Like a Woman.

David Byrne, Son Lux Stephanie Hse will perform This Is a Life from Eveything, Everywhere All at once and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform "Naatu Naatu" from the film, RRR.

