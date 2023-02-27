Podcast Corner: A trip inside Happy Valley and The Last Of Us 

Shrine Podcasts says that if it's a TV whodunnit (preferably with a strong female lead), then Hannah, Rebecca, and Brendan will be dissecting it. To kick off the year, they’ve been investigating the final season of Happy Valley episode by episode.

They concluded with a “telefoam call” with the cast, offering a behind the scenes look at Happy Valley. Charlie Murphy (Ann Gallagher), Karl Davies (Daniel Cawood), Amit Shah (Faisal Barty), and Derek Riddell (Richard Cawood) talk about their roles in the hit BBC show, how they got their parts, and if they knew how it was all going to end. If you’ve had withdrawal symptoms since the end of Happy Valley, this is a nice return to the Calder Valley.