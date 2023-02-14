Rory O'Neill: There's no reason to be afraid of people who are living with HIV today

Rory O’Neill has said he did “not expect” the public’s response to his performance on Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night which has been widely praised as a brave and powerful statement about his experience of being diagnosed with HIV at 27.

The PantiBar owner performed out of drag for the first time on Sunday night, dancing a poignant Paso Doble to the Pet Shop Boys’ It’s A Sin, which he dedicated to Professor Fiona Mulcahy, one of the first doctors who treated him when he was told he had five to ten years to live.

"27 years ago, I didn't expect to be here today," he said, in an emotional moment post-performance, "and I certainly wouldn't have been able to be on RTÉ One, on a family show."

Rory O'Neill performing on Sunday night. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Speaking to the Irish Examiner on Tuesday, the 54-year-old said he has been “inundated” with messages from strangers and old friends since Sunday night.

"And not just with all the messages on social media,” he said, adding that he and dance partner Denys Samson have been continually stopped on the street by well-wishers post-performance.

“It’s all sorts of people,” he said, “it's been amazing.”

"We were aware that we were taking a big swing [with the performance]. It was very different to what people expect maybe from Panti, quite dark in a way. We thought it was good, but you never know... other people might have thought it was pretentious nonsense.

"To find out nearly everybody else was into it too, it's lovely.”

“I've had quite a lot of messages on social media, and texts from people I haven't seen in years," he went on, "and quite a number of them were basically saying the same thing - that they were watching with young people and that there was a lot of questions and conversations about it afterward.

“That's lovely to hear because that's what I was trying to do. I wanted to try and explain this to people sitting at home watching telly on Sunday, the average Joe, so I'm really glad that that did happen.”

The performance earned the highest score of the night from the judges (29 out of a possible 30 marks) and was voted the top dance of the night by viewers at home. The drag performer even revealed he received a message from one of the Pet Shop Boys.

"Yesterday through another friend, we got a little congratulation message from Neil Tennant, so that was lovely.”

Neil Tennant, left, and Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Wire.

Asked what he wants the public to take away from his performance, O’Neill said, “I want people to understand that things have changed. Absolutely. Dramatically.”

“There's no reason to be afraid or weird around people who are living with HIV, and if you ever test positive for HIV, it's not the end of the world.

It's not an awful tragedy that's fallen upon you that you can't ever recover from that. It's a perfectly, easily manageable condition these days.

“You don't want to get a medical condition, so, safe sex kids, but things have changed dramatically.

“And if you do end up testing positive for HIV, it is not the end of your world.”

A landmark moment

O’Neill’s performance has been welcomed by many who work to destigmatise HIV, including the executive director of HIV Ireland, who said the performance demonstrated "that there are no real barriers to what people living with HIV can achieve when we banish stigma".

"Where stigma persists to prevent people living with HIV from participating and achieving their goals, we all lose," Stephen O'Hare said, adding that O'Neill is "a wonderful ambassador for the community of people living with HIV".

Rory O'Neill and Denys Samson at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"As he paid tribute to Prof Fiona Mulcahy, so we pay tribute to him for his tireless efforts to educate and inform people about HIV and HIV-related stigma, including the benefits of testing and being on effective treatment," he said.

Pádraig Burke, communications director with Gay Health Network (GHN), said the performance on Sunday night was “a landmark moment”.

“With this prime-time performance, Rory is breaking down HIV stigma and shining a light on the U=U message to people across the country,” Mr Burke said.

Undetectable = Untransmittable

“The U=U message, Undetectable = Untransmittable, highlights the fact that people on effective HIV treatment can live long, healthy and fabulous lives without transmitting the virus to their partners,” he said.

“Rory and Panti are living proof of this.”

Mr Burke's role with the GHN includes working with the HSE’s Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP) on the Man2Man program, which aims to provide clear and accurate information surrounding sexual health for men who have sex with men. He said despite the significant progress made in reducing HIV stigma “much work still remains to be done”.

“An exciting new HIV stigma campaign, developed in partnership with the HSE/SHCPP, other community partners and people living with HIV, is due to be launched in the coming months.

“But moments like this... can often be more impactful and wide-reaching than a campaign.”

Raising awareness

Statistics published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in December 2022 indicated there had been more than 750 newly notified cases of HIV to-date in 2022, more than double the number for the same period in 2021.

Mr Burke said O’Neill’s performance on Sunday can also be a reminder to people to get tested.

"The only way to know your status is to get tested and that's very important. Because if you know your status, you can get your treatment and you ensure you do not pass it on to anyone else.”

"And people should be aware that they can take precautions to protect themselves.

“Wearing a condom is one way to protect yourself from HIV and other STIs. There is also PrEP(Pre- Exposure Prophylaxis), a once-a-day tablet that can prevent HIV. Although not everyone who wants PrEP can get on the programme due to capacity and resources. Hopefully, the HSE will sort this out soon.

“Another tool in the kit to fight HIV is PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis)”, he added, a course of tablets you can take after recent possible exposure to HIV, available from your local STI clinic or Emergency Department.

Remembering those who died Rory O'Neill's performance on Sunday was a signifier of how far we've come - but it was also a tribute to those who, sadly, were not as lucky as him, and did not survive to live and thrive. “In the 80s, [HIV] was a death sentence," Terry O’Sullivan remembers. The psychoanalytic psychotherapist and founding member of the Rutland Centre lost his best friend, RTÉ music-television personality Vincent Hanley, to the disease in 1987. Vincent Hanley The Clonmel native, who started out his life as a young presenter in Cork, is most fondly remembered for presenting MT USA, a first-of-its-kind pop-music show that provided Irish fans a lens into Stateside pop culture. When Hanley died on April 18, 1987, aged 33, the media did not report that he had died of AIDS. "Rory was very lucky that there was a way of saving his life when he got it. My friend, and other people, were not as lucky, and they had horrible deaths," Mr O'Sullivan says. Dr Fiona Mulcahy, whom O'Neill dedicated his dance to on Sunday night, was one of the doctors that treated Hanley in the late eighties. "I do remember her," Mr O'Sullivan says. "She was just starting her career in St James's hospital at the time. And I remember her being a very humane and very nice woman." "This was in the day when some doctors and nurses wouldn't touch anybody with AIDS or with HIV because the message on the street was that it was airborne and you could get it. There were doctors and nurses who wouldn't treat people with HIV. "But, there were people in Ireland who were at the forefront of making it possible for people to be treated. "When my friend died, there was no specific designated place for the treatment of AIDS and HIV. There was a doctor, Dr Daly, he was the consultant hematologist in St James's, and he brought people with AIDS into his unit, but we couldn't talk about it. Vincent Hanley and Terry O'Sullivan "I worked in the Rutland Center, and the secretary [at the time] knew my friend was dying of AIDS and I had a very senior position there, and she didn't want me coming into work. "That's what it was like," he recalls. "It was a very different Ireland.. it was an Ireland that wasn't very welcoming to gay people, and many people didn't tell their family, and they ended up dying alone." When his friend Vincent Hanley died, he was put in a body bag, O'Sullivan recalls. "His parents were brought into the mortuary and that was the last they saw of their son, the last I saw of my friend."

When Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian commented on Sunday that O'Neill's performance was not just for Dr Fiona, but for all the lives she saved, O'Neill was quick to add "and the ones she wasn't able to".

For O'Sullivan, it was his friends and the many others that died long before their time, he thought of on Sunday night.

"It wasn't just about Rory, it was about all the ones that didn't make it. And there were a lot of them.

"Thinking about Sunday, I can't get out of my mind that Rory was very, very lucky to be given the chance of living a life."

"I don't know him personally, but I'm glad that he's alive."