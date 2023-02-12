Dancing with the Stars recap: Rory O'Neill's dedicated dance earns standing ovation

A powerful and poignant Paso Doble from Rory O'Neill left the Dancing with the Stars studio audience on their feet this week, earning the activist his first 10s of the season and immunity from next week's dance-off.

Performing out of drag for the first time, O'Neill's performance to Pet Shop Boys’ It’s a Sin was danced in honour of Professor Fiona Mulcahy, one of the first doctors who treated him when he was diagnosed as HIV Positive at age 27, and told he had five to ten years to live.

"In the 27 years [since I was diagnosed], this country has changed enormously," Rory said, speaking after the performance.

"27 years ago, I didn't expect to be here today," he said. "And I certainly wouldn't have been able to be on RTÉ One, on a family show."

Rory O'Neill performs with Denys Samson

The performance earned the highest score of the night from the judges (29), and the highest score of the night overall when combined with viewer's votes, earning the PantiBar owner immunity from next week's eliminations.

"I share your emotion tonight," head judge Loraine said following his performance, "I was around in the late 80s and 90s, and in our dancing world, we lost a lost of very young dancers... to see you tonight tell the story and show the hurt, the pain, through that Paso Doble..you portrayed it so well."

"With every story, you hope there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and I see you as that light, standing here and sharing this with Denys tonight".

Glee Star Damian McGinty with Kylee Vincent

Another top scorer was Glee star Damian McGinty who dedicated his dance to his castmates on the American TV show, including Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera, who both passed away in tragic circumstances.

Head judge Loraine Barry said the performance was “stunningly beautiful,” while Arthur admitted he was struggling to speak, he was so overcome with emotion. A stumble in one section may have cost Damian top marks – he ended up with three nines, 27 for the leaderboard.

Carl Mullan with Emily Barker

2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan dedicated his dance to son Daibhí, who is “the best thing that has ever happened” to himself and wife Ash.

His high-energy jive to Coldplay’s Higher Power brought out "the best of you" according to judge Arthur Gourounlian. He scored 23 points - the most common score on Sunday night's show.

Suzanne Jackson and Michael Danilczuk

Influencer and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson who paid homage to her parents, who are celebrating 40 years of marriage, with a Cha Cha Cha to Flashdance, also scored 23 with judge Brian Redmond saying she was “a little wooden in places”.

Rugby Star Shane Byrne with Karen Byrne

Rugby legend Shane Byrne dedicated his Viennese Waltz to his friend and former teammate, Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley who passed away suddenly in 2016. Byrne, who asked partner Karen Byrne to choreograph his routine to Queen’s We Are the Champions, said Foley “had amazing skill and always led by example".

Judge Loraine saluted Shane for his “beautiful tribute,” while Brian said he had no doubt Axel would be proud of him tonight. Post-performance, a very emotional Shane said tonight was about “doing justice” to his former teammate, while dance partner Karen said she was “so proud” of him as she wiped away tears. He also scored 23 points.

Stephanie Roche with Ervinas Merfeldas

Footballer Stephanie Roche chose Rachel Platten’s Fight Song to perform to this week, in a powerful contemporary dance performance dedicated to her teammates on the Republic of Ireland Women’s team, with a focus on a point in their career in 2017 when she and twelve of her fellow players threatened to strike.

“If I may say, this song is so right for you,” judge Loraine said, “each week you fight.” Judge Brian said her journey on Dancing with the Stars has been up and down, and this week, was one of the weeks where she won. She added 23 to the scoreboard.

Kevin McGahern with Laura Nolan

Comedian Kevin McGahern took on a Paso Doble to Nirvana’s Smells like Teen Spirit in honour of Kevin’s headbanger daughter, Wallis. Judge Brian said he captured the “bodyshape” of the Paso Doble very well, though his jump was a bit “dad-dancey”. He scored 24.

Meanwhile, former Eurovision contestant Brooke Scullion honoured her mother, Tracy, with a Viennese Waltz to Kelly Clarkson’s Breakaway, scoring 25. She ended the night, third overall in the leaderboard.

With no couple eliminated tonight, all eight celebrities will return next week.