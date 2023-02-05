Dancing with the Stars recap: Paul Brogan latest celebrity to be sent home 

Paul Brogan is the latest celebrity to leave Dancing with the Stars after a tricky tango landed him in some trouble.

The GAA star and his partner Salome Chachua had seen the highest score of the series last week but their tango on Sunday night left the judges with mixed feelings.

"Thank you, especially to Salome. She didn’t have much to work with at the start, so we’ve come a long way," he said.

When asked if he would keep up the dancing by host Doireann Garrihy, Paul laughed and said: "Not a chance."

Paul had topped the leaderboard last week with a score of 27, but this week was a different story as he took on the tango. Words like “powerful” and “strong” were used by the judges in their feedback but Loraine Barry admitted it was “very hard to judge” and the GAA star scored just 16 points.

Paul Brogan with Salome Chachua. The pair scored just 16 points this week. Pictures: Damien Eagers

Opening the show with “a groovy start” in a bright yellow suit was Kevin McGahern who took on the cha-cha-cha to Jamiroquai Canned Heat. Last week, judge Brian Redmond described him as “a bit of an enigma” and this week he continued to impress after getting "acquainted" with his hips.

His footwork was “beautiful” according to Arthur Gourounlian and while there were some moments where the comedian seemed unsure, he carried on and received an overall score of 20 points from the judges.

A very dapper-looking Carl Mullan danced the Viennese waltz to Lewis Capaldi’s latest track, Pointless. After the Scottish singer-songwriter popped into rehearsals earlier in the week, the 2FM Breakfast host admitted he felt a lot of pressure. While Brian Redmond said there was some “dodgy footwork” overall, it was a good Viennese waltz, and he scored a decent 22 points.

Broadcaster Carl Mullan with his Dance Partner Emily Barker Pictures: Damien Eagers

Stephanie Roche may have been dancing to the Edge of Seventeen but her paso doble saw her score just 14 points this week, placing her at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The footballer didn’t have a great week with some negative feedback from the judges. “Stillness, control and danger” are most important in this dance and Stephanie struggled with a more serious persona — but she is “getting there”.

Shane Byrne’s salsa to Cuban Pete was all about the fun and even had three successful lifts despite some wobbles. It wasn’t the usual sexy salsa but even Brian admitted he loved it, and the former rugby player saw his highest score of the series with 21 points.

Shimmering on the dancefloor in a gold dress, the show’s frontrunner Brooke Scullion took on the samba to Chanel Terrero’s Eurovision song, SloMo. Scullion, a former Eurovision contestant herself received a score of 26 for her “fire” performance. The samba is a demanding dance, but the performance was so hot, Arthur needed a fan.

Singer Brooke Scullion with her Dance Partner Robert Rowinski. Picture: Damien Eagers

Meanwhile, Panti Bliss was Puttin’ On the Ritz with the Charleston but avoided the planned cartwheel. The dance was so jam-packed, Panti needed to be dragged over to the judges after. Brian put it best by describing the dance as “ridiculously brilliant” and the pair topped the leaderboard with an overall score of 27.

Dancing the quickstep to Scouting for Girls’ She’s So Lovely, Former Glee star Damian McGinty impressed the judges. Arthur confessed he thought Damian would be “eaten alive” by the competition, but he has become a confident dancer — and he scored 23 points.

Suzanne Jackson with her Dance Partner Michael Danilczuk

Closing the show, Suzanne Jackson performed the first contemporary ballroom dance of the series to a fitting song choice — Keeping Your Head Up by Birdy. The influencer has had an emotional few weeks after she forgot her dance moves and had been hoping that this would be a memorable dance for her. Dressed in a flowing purple dress, she and her partner Michael Danilczuk received 25 points for the elegant dance.

Suzanne struggled to bring out the character in the dance while also concentrating on her steps, but Brain wants her to “just go wild and let it all go”.