Paul Brogan: I was supposed to take my shirt off for the Samba –production said I wasn’t allowed

Paul Brogan has made a name for himself as the one to watch – for more than just his dancing – on this year’s Dancing with the Stars, but the GAA star says the attention doesn’t bother him.

“As I said to the girls who do the tailoring.. we'll keep the trousers tight!

“It’s all publicity,” he says, “hopefully that brings in votes.” The 36-year-old said he doesn’t mind getting “stick” for his outfits, and in fact, he loves them, adding that the celebrities do have some input on what they wear for the live shows, though production have a “big say.”

"For the Samba, originally the shirt was meant to come off, but production said we can't do that.” Paul says they came to an agreement when he suggested taking the sleeves off his shirt instead.

“I tried on my outfit for Sunday last night.. I won’t tell you what it is but... it’s good,” he says with a cheeky smile.

Paul Brogan with his dance partner Salome Chachua

The former Dublin player is taking on Hercules for Movie Week on this week’s installment of the show, and will be dancing the Charleston, one dance where celebrities traditionally tend to score highly.

“The training I’ve been doing for this week’s dance.. I feel like I’ve run a marathon I am so sore,” he says over Zoom, but he admits he hasn’t minded missing the GAA pre-season in favour of DWTS glitzy glamour.

The footballer, who these days plays for the St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh club, said he’s happily swapped “running around the muck” to “dancing in the studio” for the month of January.

“I don’t have time [for the pitch],” he said.

“When I first signed up for DWTS... I never thought it would take up this much time.”

On the topic of time, the single man admits he can see how “the Strictly curse” (where celebrities get in to romantic relationships with their dance partners) happens.

“You could definitely see how it happens.. you're spending so much time with [your partner]...you're literally every day 5,6,7,8 hours with the one person.

“You can see how it can easily happen,” he said, but “it hasn't happened me".