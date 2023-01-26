Succession's fourth season to start in March — here's everything you need to know

Logan Roy and his conniving kids will be back on Sky Atlantic and NOW from March 27: "I mean it's a tightrope walk on a straight razor with a 500 foot reputational drop"
Sky announced the new series of Succession will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW from March 27

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 16:36
Caroline Delaney

The new series of Succession will kick off in March. 

The show which focuses on powerplays and twisted family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) will be on Sky Atlantic and NOW from March 27.

In series four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in Succession
Expect classic dialogue such as "This is not about getting back at Dad — but if it hurts him it doesn't bother me."

and 

"This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial."

Newly announced cast includes Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) in Succession Season 4
The returning cast includes Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

Other season four actors include Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

The series is created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

