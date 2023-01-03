First Dates waitress Alice Marr: 'It's never too late to find love' 

It makes you cringe, it makes you laugh, it makes you cry - and it's back for another season. Yes, First Dates Ireland returns with a fresh sitting of daters ready to leave behind the apps and go old-school with a blind date - in front of over 20 cameras.

And, almost three years on from the first cases of Covid-19, the show will also get back to 'normal' with masks off and the long tables a thing of the past.

On hand, as always, with warm welcomes, words of encouragement and matchmaking savoir faire at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin will be Maitre’D Mateo, cocktail maestro Neil and our two oh-so-bubbly waiters Pete and Alice.

Clare's own Alice Marr has been a leading light on the show since its first season back in 2016. So, why does she think we’re all still watching in 2023?

"Everyone is on the show because they want to find love - and that's something that's universal. The hope, of having love and connection. Everyone can resonate with that,” she says.

The 28-year-old, who left Dublin to return to Lahinch during the pandemic, says she also believes the show, which draws thousands of viewers as well as applicants every year, is a testament to people's resilience.

“I think First Dates is a testament to the resilience of people. Everyone has a story. Everyone has had their hardships," she says. “I got to see a little snippet of the first episode [from the upcoming season], and one of the men that comes in, Gary, he says ‘that everyone’s life is checkered’.

“First Dates is a great way of showing that because people really do open up about those moments in their lives. And I think that's another reason why it's so popular, because it's real. I think if it was sensationalized, it would have fizzled out after a few seasons.”

While Alice might be happily loved-up in her private life, she refrains from interfering too much in the first dates on the show - though there are occasions where she's asked for a helping hand.

“One thing that happens a lot is people forget their dates name,” she says with a laugh. “I think it's nerves. At the first opportunity, when the other person goes to the bathroom, they ask me ‘can you find out their name?’ They feel so bad! At the start they’re just not taking in anything they’re so nervous.

“You see it, people will ask the same question twice because they just haven’t settled. With myself, Matteo, Neil and Pete, we try to make things as comfortable and fun and nice for them as we can, so they can relax and have a nice time.”

Do they monitor how much of a good time they’re having – alcohol, nerves and a first date aren’t always the best combination surely?

"It's not often people overdo it,” she says. “Most people coming on now have watched previous seasons and they know not to overdo it. When it does happen the odd time, we just pretend to be bad waiters and get really slow with the drinks. We're like 'oh yeah they're coming in a moment'."

Marr, who recently worked as an assistant director and researcher on RTÉ’s Smother, says she does step in sometimes to help things along – by providing a compliment.

"Everyone has put in the effort. I want to acknowledge that - and if I compliment a woman's outfit, it can help the man to go ‘oh yeah, it's gorgeous’. Or if a man is wearing a particularly interesting item, I like to say 'that's a cool hat' and it's a great way to get the conversation started if they're struggling a little bit.”

As for what she's learned from the daters over the years, there are two main takeaways. "The person you end up loving might not be the person you had in your mind. It's important to be open to that," she says, pointing to the show's first soon-to-be-married couple Carla and Shez, as an example.

"You saw it in her face, she was thinking 'what have I been matched with?' By the end [of the date], they were head over heels."

And takeaway number two?

"It's never too late to find love. Sometimes we could be in a relationship and either we're too scared to end it or we're out of a relationship and we can feel hopeless that, that's it, we're not going to find someone else.

"With First Dates, you see that no matter what age you are, there's always hope of finding someone. You just need to put yourself out there. You never know what's around the corner when it comes to meeting the person that's right for you."