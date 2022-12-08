Electric Picnic tickets: When are tickets on sale? How much are tickets? Who's playing?

With the first ten acts now revealed, the last remaining tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 are set to be released on Friday.

Earlier this year Stradbally welcomed 70,000 hungry music fans and there’s no doubt the appetite will remain for 2023 when the festival returns from September 1-3.

If you're hoping to tick Electric Picnic off your bucket list for 2023, here’s what you need to know about getting your hands on a ticket.

When do tickets go on sale?

The remaining tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10am on Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets?

Weekend camping tickets for next year’s festival are priced at €281 while Sunday Day tickets are €106. Early Entry Passes for Thursday night, which are popular among campers looking for a good spot to pitch their tent, are priced at €39.05.

Campervan/Caravan Passes are priced at €85 each and are currently marked as 'limited availability' on Ticketmaster.

How do I increase my chances of getting a ticket?

For the best chance at grabbing a ticket, create a Ticketmaster account in advance and ensure you are logged in before the tickets go on sale. According to Ticketmaster, if you already have an online account, it is best to check that you know your password and that all of your details are up to date. For instance, if you've changed bank or card since your last Ticketmaster purchase, you may need to update details.

The website only allows you to make one booking at a time so it advises to only have the site loaded in one window in your web browser.

If you're signed up to Verified by Visa or MasterCard Secure Code, make sure that you know your password before you try to make your purchase.

What is the lineup like?

The first ten acts for next year’s festival at Stradbally have just been announced with the remaining acts to be revealed in the New Year but it is already shaping up to be a star-studded weekend with plenty of big names already confirmed.

Niall Horan features among the headliners at Electric Picnic 2023.

US star Billie Eilish is set to headline the first night of Electric Picnic 2023 while Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will take to the Main Stage on Saturday. Producer/DJ Fred Again will return to the festival (again) next year, but this time as a Saturday headliner.

Other acts include former One Directioner Niall Horan, rapper Steve Lacy, singer-songwriter Tom Odell and ‘80s superstar Rick Astley, as well as Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES and Jamie xx.