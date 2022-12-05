Billie Eilish, Idles, Niall Horan: Electric Picnic announces 2023 headliners

After the announcement of All Together Now's 2023 lineup last week, festival announcement season continues apace.
Electric Picnic, happening September 1-3, 2023 at its usual outpost of Stradbally Hall, Co Laois, is regarded as the season-ending festival of the summer, and next year's edition has tooled up on mainstream stars and indie heavyweights.
Show closers on each night have been announced, with US alt-popper Billie Eilish headlining on Friday, radio-friendly singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi heading the bill on Saturday, and pop producer/DJ Fred Again.. (his full stops!) placed atop the lineup on Sunday.
Big names make up much of the remaining billing, with Mullingar man Niall Horan, rapper Steve Lacy, singer-songwriter Tom Odell and '80s superstar/Rick-roll meme avatar Rick Astley announced alongside UK post-punks Idles, Australian punk outfit Amyl and the Sniffers, and multi-instrumentalist/producer Jamie xx.
- Tickets for next year's festival have moved well in advance, with remaining general-entry tickets on sale this Friday, December 9 at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.