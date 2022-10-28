Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in pictures: Images from the streets and venues 

Updated each day, check out the fun on Leeside through the jazz weekend
Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in pictures: Images from the streets and venues 

Amerian harpist Brandee Younger plays at the opening night. Picture: Darragh Kane

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 15:34

Launch event at St Peter's on Thursday 

 An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with the family of jazz photographer Chuck Stewart at the opening night of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in St Peters. Picture: Darragh Kane
 Yolanda Pleasants and rapper Jeru the Damaja at the festival launch in St Peters. Picture: Darragh Kane
Jazz festival director Mark Murphy at the opening night. Picture: Darragh Kane
<p>Gogo Penguin at the Everyman for the opening night of Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2022. Picture: John Cronin </p>

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival reviews: Jazzanova and Gogo Penguin impress at Everyman 

