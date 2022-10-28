Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in pictures: Images from the streets and venues Updated each day, check out the fun on Leeside through the jazz weekend Amerian harpist Brandee Younger plays at the opening night. Picture: Darragh KaneFri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 15:34 Launch event at St Peter's on Thursday An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with the family of jazz photographer Chuck Stewart at the opening night of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in St Peters. Picture: Darragh Kane Yolanda Pleasants and rapper Jeru the Damaja at the festival launch in St Peters. Picture: Darragh KaneJazz festival director Mark Murphy at the opening night. Picture: Darragh KaneMore in this section Olly Murs and George Ezra announce Cork gigs for summer 2023 Cork set to swing for the weekend as city's 44th jazz festival launched by Taoiseach Watch: Florence Pugh says she would 'love' to move to Ireland at The Wonder premiere Guinness Cork Jazz Festival reviews: Jazzanova and Gogo Penguin impress at Everyman READ NOW Subscribe Now