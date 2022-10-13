Cork's Quiet Lights festival returns to celebrate folk music in November

The lineup for the fifth Quiet Lights festival has been announced — the music festival takes place in intimate venues around the city from November 24-27.

The winter festival has found a place in the hearts of gig-goers as a celebration of new Irish and International folk, traditional, and experimental artists — including Martin Hayes and John Francis Flynn, headlining the festival in a pair of gigs at Live at St Luke's.

Says festival director Jonathan Pearson: "We’re finally back to a full festival this year after managing to host a fully live, but restricted, festival last year just before covid restrictions were re-imposed. We’d like to welcome everyone back into some of Cork’s venues to witness the amazing musicians that we have coming to our little festival this year."

"We’re very proud of our line-up showcasing some of Ireland’s most exciting artists, as well as some international artists joining us from the US and Canada. We think there’s something for everyone and we’re looking forward to seeing you at a show."

Focus will also be given to Raelach Records, a pillar of traditional Irish music, with a free lunchtime concert at UCC in association with FUAIM being curated by label founder Jack Talty, on the Friday of the festival.

Further folk and trad comes from Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Aoife Nessa Frances, ahead of their new albums, as well as Canada's Ora Cogan and American group Cinder Well (USA).

Máire Carroll performs a concert of Philip Glass’ Etudes on the Triskel’s Steinway piano as the festival’s opening show this year, anchoring a contemporary strand that also includes The Bonk, Rachel Lavelle, Myles O'Reilly's Ambient Pharmacy, and homegrown heroes in Elaine Howley, Elaine Malone and Molly O'Mahony, launching her new record.

A full line-up of talks and conversations are to be announced soon also.