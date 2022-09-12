Podcast Corner: Shows for parents and the health-conscious

“Raising your kids not to be gobshites is exceptionally hard,” announces Jarlath Regan in the very first line of his new parenting podcast with wife and child development expert Tina. Honey, You’re Ruining Our Kid (Go Loud) claims to be the first-ever zero judgement parenting podcast.

“We’re all just trying to survive our children and help them to be good people,” explains Tina, before the couple work through a list of questions submitted by listeners.

“Sleep when your baby sleeps is a really common piece of advice, but you definitely couldn’t live by that,” Jarlath puts it to his wife, who admits: “I was too afraid to, I think, ‘cause you’re so tired you’re afraid you won’t wake up.”

Ecomomics is a similarly new, fortnightly parenting podcast focused on eco practices and aimed at living a more planet-friendly lifestyle. Presented by Tonyia and Liza, they will share the tips, tricks, and hacks they say they are using to reduce their own families’ carbon footprints.

They met each other while studying design thinking for sustainability at the Innovation Academy at UCD. The first episode looks at school lunches. The scourge of the school year, they say, is the school sandwich: They might be tasty, but they’re laden with plastic — just look at the ham, cheese, and bread packaging for a start.

Launched on September 12, It's Your Hormones! Is a health and wellbeing podcast presented by Dr Sohère Roked. For over a decade, Dr Roked has worked with patients to better understand how their health concerns are impacted by hormones.

Each week on the show, she’ll be joined by a patient who sought her help, speaking with men and women from their early 30s to late 50s with varying health issues, from depression and anxiety to insomnia and gut problems. In each episode, listeners will discover how, despite rarely being focused on in healthcare, hormones are a powerful factor in everyone's lives.

Over the course of some 40-plus episodes to date, The Mid Point with Gabby Logan, middle-aged and unashamed, has found the TV presenter talking to people from former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra to singer Will Young to Davina McCall about their own midlife challenges and expectations. After a summer recess, the show returned with guest Kenny Logan — Gabby’s husband and a former rugby star — who speaks for the first time publicly about his prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this year. He only went for a general check-up at the doctor's after hearing several guests on Gabby's podcast discuss having their hormones tested.