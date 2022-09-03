Electric Picnic Day One: Clouds part for festival goers making up for lost time

The clouds miraculously parted over Co Laois yesterday morning, as more than 70,000 excited festival-goers descended on Stradbally once more.

It had been three years since the Electric Picnic masses last made those sacred 600 acres their home - and people were more than ready to make up for lost time.

Here are just some of the highlights from Day One.

An entertaining entry

The atmosphere was electric, so to speak, from the moment the long journey from the car park to the campsite began.

Electric Picnic fans Amber Reilly from Swords and Cliodhna cole from Malahide at Custom House Quay, Dublin before the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

A group lugging crates of cans via a wheelie bin garnered plenty of laughs, while others cursed Dunnes Stores as their trollies broke under the pressure of three days worth of camp gear.

Nothing makes entry to a festival easy, but a sturdy cart bag might be the way to start next time.

Not so Little Simz

Although the clouds didn’t quite stay parted, it did stay dry through the first sets of this year’s stellar lineup. Limerick’s Denise Chaila got things underway at the arena’s Main Stage early, bringing just as much energy as she did to this year’s All Together Now festival.

Girl in Red also drew a crowd at Rankin’s Wood around the same time, setting the stage for a phenomenal performance from Little Simz.

Thomas Bartley and Sarah McGoldrick pictured as festival-goers celebrate the launch of 3 All For Music at the 3ChargeÂ & Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The Top Boy star broke the internet after winning a slew of Brit Awards earlier this year and has been taking over the festival circuit since. Seeing her in Ireland was a treat - though many were disappointed to have to choose between seeing her and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

A true Stallion

The latter had the Main Stage audience enthralled, energetically dancing her way through 45 minutes of fun.

Throngs of people had already gathered around the stage for an equally memorable performance by Glass Animals, whose hit Heatwaves went down just as well as Stallion’s fan favourite 'WAP'.

Dermo brings it home

Influencer Clementine MacNeice and DJ Kev, at the opening of ALDI’s pop-up shop at Electric Picnic. Picture: Sam Boal/PHOTOCALL IRELAND

It was just the burst of energy needed before Dermot Kennedy finally took the stage. Kennedy must have been the obvious choice to close out Electric Picnic’s first night back after the pandemic; emotions were high as he belted out 'All My Friends', with everyone joining in unison to sing the now iconic line: “Some summer night I know I hope I’ll see you again”.

In other parts of the arena, Willow, Fontaines DC, Mall Grab, and rising Co Kilkenny stars 49th & Main all received rave reviews.

Fred Again, please

A ‘jungle’ flocked to witness Fred Again take over Rankin’s Wood later in the night, perhaps many more than organisers had planned.

Sarah McGoldrick, from Sandyford, Dublin, is pictured as festival-goers celebrate the launch of 3 All For Music at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The English DJ, famous for his tracks Jungle and Turn On The Lights, has exploded on social media since Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) took over stations during lockdown.

Although the bad weather set in overnight, if day one of Electric Picnic was anything to go by - as the famous line from Marea goes - ‘what comes next will be marvelous’.

