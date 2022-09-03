'Three years on and we're back': Electric Picnic gets underway

There were plenty of traffic jams en route to Co Laois on Friday morning, as over 60,000 people made their way to Stradbally for the first Electric Picnic in three years.

However, delays were expected and everything seemed to go off without a hitch once inside the gates. Checks by staff were thorough, and there seemed to be few issues in terms of ticket scanning and entry.

“By 6pm, 60,000 revellers were already on site. Congratulations to the gardaí for a wonderful traffic plan,” said festival director Melvin Benn.

“It’s been heavy but flowed well. Three years on and we’re back.”

A sea of tents at Electric Picnic early on Friday. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The excitement was contagious on the inside as a mix of students, families, and long-time festival-goers filtered into the various campsites located on the festival’s 600 acres.

The weather managed to stay dry for the first afternoon, although heavy rain is expected to come through over the second two days of the festival.

Few seemed to mind. “We’re just so happy to be back,” said Galway native Ella Greally, who is attending her fifth Electric Picnic.

Mos Landmore and Aoife Gill at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy

“We’ve packed the rain jackets, wellies, ponchos, and bin bags for the tent. I don’t think the weather is turning off too many people.”

Music lovers are in for a busy weekend, with a massive lineup planned. Headliners include Dermot Kennedy, Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This, Tame Impala, Snow Patrol, and The Arctic Monkeys.

The latter seems to be the act that people — of all ages — are most excited about, though many were disappointed by the schedule clash between the band and electronic duo Disclosure.

A number of Munster-based acts will also be making appearances, including Cork-born singer Lyra, Limerick’s Denise Chaila, and PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey of the I’m Grand Mam podcast.

Electric Picnic attendees Conor White from Sligo and Alan Doyle from Kilkenny at Custom House Quay, Dublin before heading to the festival in Stradbally. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Attendees can find plenty to do elsewhere in the festival, including watching cooking demonstrations at The Theatre of Food, live podcast recordings at the Ah Hear Now! Stage, and ballet performances at the new Theatre tent.

Food options are also plentiful, with more vegetarian and vegan options available than in previous years.

Other new areas on the site include Global Green, where activists and artists from across Ireland are hosting eco-conscious activities and conversations for all generations.

Also among the festival’s most noteworthy additions is the country’s first State drug testing service.

Ben Cathal from Co Kildare holds a sign helping people with their tents at Electric Picnic yesterday morning. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The HSE initiative, where people receiving treatment in medical tents can voluntarily dispose of drugs for scientists to check, is supported by the Gardaí, but the country’s top drug officer said that they wouldn’t be watching who goes in and out of the tents over the weekend.

Kamieal Riami from Laois at Electric Picnic. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The initiative did not seem to have gathered much support from attendees and the tents were quiet during the first day of the festivities.