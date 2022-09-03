The Hot 100: Your guide to what's happening this autumn and winter

, September 9.
Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell star in a comedy murder-mystery set on a Hollywood soundstage.
, October 7.
Gripping documentary about Vicky Phelan’s campaign to expose the Cervical Check scandal.
, September 16.
Divorced couple Julia Roberts and George Clooney travel to Bali to prevent their daughter’s wedding.
, September 16.
A woman becomes convinced that a stray dog is the reincarnation of her dead husband. Bríd Ní Neachtain stars.
, September 16.
A “cinematic odyssey” exploring David Bowie’s career and legacy. Brett Morgen directs.
, September 23.
A 1950s housewife Alice (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect there’s something not quite right about her utopian new home. Olivia Wilde directs.
, September 30.
Dior fanatic Mrs Harris (Lesley Manville) travels to Paris in the 1950s. Anthony Fabian directs.
, September 30.
She’ll walk a million miles to carve a smile into your face. Slasher-horror starring Sosie Bacon.
, October 1.
A wild band of natives fights for its future in 18th-century Ireland. Alma Kickham and David Thomas star.
, October 7.
Viola Davis stars in a biopic of the Queen of Dahomey, who ruled one of Africa’s most powerful states.
, October 7.
Children’s tale about a crocodile who moves to New York. Shawn Mendes voices the croc.
, October 14.
Biopic of Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë, starring Emma Mackey.
, October 14.
The final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the knife-wielding maniac Michael Myers.
, October 21.
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as old friends who reach a crisis in their relationship. Martin McDonagh directs.
, October 21.
Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) unleashes the awesome destructive powers of the Egyptian gods. Jaume Collet-Serra directs.
, October 28.
Romantic comedy about two very different men with very similar commitment issues. Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner star.
, November 4.
1930s-set murder-mystery with an all-star cast led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and Robert De Niro. David O Russell directs.
, November 11.
A new generation fights to defend the Kingdom of Wakanda in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o star.
, November 18.
Psychological horror featuring Ralph Fiennes as a lethal chef. Anya Taylor-Joy co-stars.
, November 18.
Coming-of-age drama starring Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, and Anthony Hopkins.
, November 23.
Semi-autobiographical account of the young Steven Spielberg’s journey towards becoming a filmmaker. Spielberg himself directs.
, November 26.
Fairytale comedy sequel, with Amy Adams questioning her happy-ever-after. James Marsden and Patrick Dempsey co-star.
, December 2.
A musical version of the Roald Dahl classic, starring Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir.
, December 16.
Sequel to the biggest blockbuster of them all, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Kate Winslet.
, December 23.
Biopic of the one and only Whitney Houston, starring Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci.
Harvest Festival in Waterford, September 9-11.
An inspired move to hand programming Harvest Festival to GIY should result in the best iteration to date, including the Food Done Right stage, with food sustainability to the fore, the Taste Waterford Kitchen Stage and some of Ireland’s top food writers, chefs, activists, journalists and business people. The music stage features 16 acts over the weekend.
Eat The Streets! September 17.
As part of Dublin Climate Action Week 2022, Eat the Streets! festival is at National Museum of Ireland with free food workshops for all ages, a food-inspired treasure hunt, after-lunch chats, and tasty lunches and entertainment for all the family.
Galway Oyster Festival, September 23-25.
A wild weekend in the West celebrating glorious oysters includes the World Oyster Opening Championships, the Mardi Gras Gala Dinner and Féile Bia na Mara.
Dingle Food Festival (Féile Bia Daingean Uí Chúis) September 30 to October 2.
A real sense of the natural order being restored with the return of one of Ireland’s finest food festivals in the beautiful town of Dingle in Co Kerry, also incorporating the prestigious Blás na hÉireann food awards.
Kinsale Gourmet Festival Mad Hatters Tea Party, October 15.
Get on the glad rags, most especially-themed fancy dress for a riotous day of gourmet gallivanting around Ireland’s original food destination, on a walking tour of four venues culminating in the Fruit de Mer luncheon.
Food on the Edge International, October 17 and 18.
Two-day symposium for chefs and food enthusiasts from around the world to listen, talk, and debate the future of food in hospitality and on the planet, all taking place in the splendid environs of Airfield Estate, Dundrum, in Dublin.
Savour Kilkenny, October 28-31.
One of Ireland’s top food destinations dons its autumnal finery for another outing for an always enticing celebration of Kilkenny’s splendid local food culture, both producers and hospitality.
Caviar.
We seem to have emerged from the pandemic sporting an enormous appetite for the finer things in life with premium caviar cropping up on menus all around the country as the latest Irish food trend of 2022.
, RTÉ One.
The Kinsella clan make an eagerly anticipated return for a second series starring Claire Dunne, Aidan Gillen, and Charlie Cox, with production currently underway in Dublin. The new season will see the Kinsellas as top dogs in Dublin, with killing Eamon Cunningham having created as many problems as it solved.
, Netflix, from October 21.
This one stars Cork actress Demi Isaac Oviawe as Anadil — along with Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, and Laurence Fishbourne. Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairytale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.
season 2, Netflix from September 16.
Seven new episodes of the popular series, filmed in Wicklow. Cork’s Éanna Hardwicke stars alongside Miranda Richardson who takes on the role as Headmistress Rosalind, alongside Daniel Betts who will play Professor Harvey.
, TG4.
Driving awareness around the change of life and a push for a campaign for a national menopause policy was the goal for Gráinne Seoige in making this documentary about the menopause.
, TG4.
Hector Ó hEochagáin returns to his travels — taking on an amazing trip from the Balkans of Eastern Europe to the Baltics of the North.
, Netflix from November 4.
Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock (Henry Cavill) himself — to unravel. Also stars David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter.
, RTÉ.
This new thriller stars Charlene McKenna in the lead role as a housewife married to a garda detective who kills her former partner in crime when he threatens to expose her dark past.
, RTÉ.
This is a contemporary six-part thriller set within an isolated and traditional rural Irish fishing community in Connemara, starring Lydia McGuinness, Sinead Cusack, Kerr Logan, and Alida Morberg.
, TG4.
In this documentary Síomha Ní Ruairc examines the relationship that young women have with body image. She analyses social media, filters, and body shaming to try to ensure that young women, including herself, adopt a more accepting body image.
RTÉ.
A noisy, fast-paced, viral sketch show with the biggest stars of Irish online comedy — Sean Burke, Michael Fry, Justine Stafford, Emma Doran, and Killian Sundermann. Featuring supersized versions of their classic bits, along with a whole new slew of sketches, formats and characters.
Upfront Model Management Workshops, September 10.
Join top Irish agency, Upfront Model Management for a special model workshop at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee. Expect presentations from top models and creatives on posture and deportment, walking and posing; a makeup demonstration from Irish make up artist Maeve Carey, and advice on finding the right agency for your look and how to get booked. Each participant will receive a Certificate of Completion. Numbers are limited. Tickets from €55 plus booking fee on eventbrite.ie.
Carve ring-making workshops, September 11 to December 11.
Hosted by Galway-based Jeweller Grace O’Connell, Carve workshops are fun and creative opportunities to design and sculpt your own silver ring out of jeweller’s wax. Choose from workshops in Galway or Dublin inclusive of lunch or platters and bubbles. Private events are also available in a venue of your choice. Tickets from €49 (ring additional, see carveworkshops.com).
London Fashion Week, September 16-20
London Fashion Week, presented by Clearpay, returns for spring/summer 2023 with a freely accessible digital platform. Enjoy daily content from designers including Irish names like Paul Costelloe, Simone Rocha, JW Anderson and one-to-watch, Sinéad O’Dwyer.
ieStyle Live, October 20.
Get set for the Irish Examiner’s flagship lifestyle event ieStyle Live. Held at Cork’s City Hall, MCs Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney will preside over the evening which includes a three-course dinner, drinks and fantastic prizes, plus a spectacular autumn/winter fashion show bought to you by celebrity stylist Corina Gaffey. Tickets €185 plus booking fee. See eventbrite.ie.
Hot trend: Pink.
Give your rose-tinted glasses a stronger prescription as pink gets a new look. From Tiktok’s obsession with #barbiecore to Valentino’s bespoke ‘Pink PP’ shade for autumn/winter 22, expect bold head-to-toe looks and cult pieces from sky-high Mary Jane platforms to sweeping opera-style coat.
Get ready for festival season.
Come autumn, you can expect chock-full calendar of events from mouth-watering food festivals to Samhain shindigs. Highlights of the season include top billing national events from the Guinness Jazz Festival in Cork to the Púca Festival in Meath where a host of events from Imelda May,Live, Joanne McNally’s , and nothing less than Banshee Bingo will ring in the Celtic New Year. For a full list of events across the country, see discoverireland.ie
The Italian capital may be an eternally popular tourist destination but with new direct flights between Cork and the city, expect Rome to be a trending getaway destination this autumn.
Taking off on Halloween weekend 2022, the route will operate twice weekly for the duration of the winter with flights taking off from Friday at lunchtime and returning from Rome mid-Monday morning making it an attractive option for a long weekend getaway. Fares start from €200 return including baggage.
Bienvenidos a Miami! Florida’s tourism blockbuster may be a hot destination whatever the season but with Aer Lingus resuming its direct route from Dublin to the city this October, it’s never been more tempting to migrate south for the winter.
Beyond soaking up the art deco architecture, superb cuisine, and pulsating nightlife, pop some excursions to Key West, the Everglades National Park, and Key Largo onto your itinerary. autumn/winter fares currently sit at a tempting €460 return via Aer Lingus.
Following years of planning, Ireland’s latest blockbuster attraction is set to open its doors in Limerick this autumn.
The International Rugby Experience, a 30,000sq ft state-of-the-art museum is to be the city’s new landmark attraction and global celebration of the game of rugby union. Taking visitors through an aspirational journey of what it takes to be a rugby player and featuring six experiences, a visit is set to bring rugby fans from the sidelines of the grassroots level to the World Cup centre stage. Expect this attraction to do for Limerick what Titanic Belfast has done for Laganside.