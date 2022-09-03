The Hot 100: Your guide to what's happening this autumn and winter

MOVIES

1 See How They Run, September 9.

Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell star in a comedy murder-mystery set on a Hollywood soundstage.

2 Vicky, October 7.

Gripping documentary about Vicky Phelan’s campaign to expose the Cervical Check scandal.

3 Ticket to Paradise, September 16.

Divorced couple Julia Roberts and George Clooney travel to Bali to prevent their daughter’s wedding.

4 Róise and Frank, September 16.

A woman becomes convinced that a stray dog is the reincarnation of her dead husband. Bríd Ní Neachtain stars.

5 Moonage Daydream, September 16.

A “cinematic odyssey” exploring David Bowie’s career and legacy. Brett Morgen directs.

6 Don’t Worry Darling, September 23.

A 1950s housewife Alice (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect there’s something not quite right about her utopian new home. Olivia Wilde directs.

7 Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, September 30.

Dior fanatic Mrs Harris (Lesley Manville) travels to Paris in the 1950s. Anthony Fabian directs.

8 Smile, September 30.

She’ll walk a million miles to carve a smile into your face. Slasher-horror starring Sosie Bacon.

9 Empire of Dirt, October 1.

A wild band of natives fights for its future in 18th-century Ireland. Alma Kickham and David Thomas star.

10 The Woman King, October 7.

Viola Davis stars in a biopic of the Queen of Dahomey, who ruled one of Africa’s most powerful states.

11 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, October 7.

Children’s tale about a crocodile who moves to New York. Shawn Mendes voices the croc.

12 Emily, October 14.

Biopic of Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë, starring Emma Mackey.

13 Halloween Ends, October 14.

The final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the knife-wielding maniac Michael Myers.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

14 The Banshees of Inisherin, October 21.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as old friends who reach a crisis in their relationship. Martin McDonagh directs.

Aldis Hodge and Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

15 Black Adam, October 21.

Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) unleashes the awesome destructive powers of the Egyptian gods. Jaume Collet-Serra directs.

16 Bros, October 28.

Romantic comedy about two very different men with very similar commitment issues. Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner star.

17 Amsterdam, November 4.

1930s-set murder-mystery with an all-star cast led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and Robert De Niro. David O Russell directs.

Angela Bassett, Gigi Bermingham, Martin Freeman, Florence Kasumba, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, and Dorothy Steel in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

18 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, November 11.

A new generation fights to defend the Kingdom of Wakanda in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o star.

19 The Menu, November 18.

Psychological horror featuring Ralph Fiennes as a lethal chef. Anya Taylor-Joy co-stars.

20 Armageddon Time, November 18.

Coming-of-age drama starring Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, and Anthony Hopkins.

21 The Fabelmans, November 23.

Semi-autobiographical account of the young Steven Spielberg’s journey towards becoming a filmmaker. Spielberg himself directs.

22 Disenchanted, November 26.

Fairytale comedy sequel, with Amy Adams questioning her happy-ever-after. James Marsden and Patrick Dempsey co-star.

23 Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, December 2.

A musical version of the Roald Dahl classic, starring Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir.

24 Avatar: The Way of Water, December 16.

Sequel to the biggest blockbuster of them all, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Kate Winslet.

25 I Wanna Dance With Somebody, December 23.

Biopic of the one and only Whitney Houston, starring Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci.

Declan Burke

George Ezra: the gap-year Ed Sheeran

MUSIC

26 Rina Sawayama, Hold the Girl, September 16. Japanese-British pop star releases sublime second LP.

27 Clairo, Olympia, Dublin, September 19 and 20. “Bedroom pop” singer brings Sling album to Dublin.

28 The Lemonheads, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, September 23. Grunge icon Evan Dando tours his band’s landmark LP, It’s A Shame About Ray on its… gulp, 30th anniversary.

29 James Taylor, 3Arena, Dublin, September 26. Original of the sensitive troubadour species.

30 George Ezra, 3Arena, Dublin, September 29. The “gap-year Ed Sheeran” is back.

31 Beabadoobee, Olympia, Dublin, October 4. Beatrice Kristi celebrates chart success of second LP, Beatopia.

Pillow Queens: one of Ireland's best bands comes to Cyprus Avenue

32 Pillow Queens, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, October 8. One of Ireland’s best indie bands playing molten, melodic alternative pop.

33 Dinosaur Jr, Vicar Street, Dublin, October 10. Grunge veterans pump up the volume.

34 Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen, October 14. A bumper year for Chili Peppers fans as the LA funkateers release a second album within 12 months.

35 Bon Iver, 3Arena, Dublin, October 16. Indie rock arena star.

36 Richard Hawley, Cork Opera House, October 16. Side-burned songwriter brings his old-school rock to Cork.

37 Arctic Monkeys, The Car, October 21. Fresh from headlining Electric Picnic, the Sheffield ragamuffins

release their seventh album.

38 Carly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest Time, released October 21. The return of every hipster’s favourite pop star.

39 Angel Olsen, Vicar Street, October 26. The Missouri songwriter channels Dolly Parton as she contemplates the death of her parents on her latest release.

40 Sinead O’Brien, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, October 26. Limerick poet and songwriter, whose music lives somewhere between PJ Harvey and Fontaines DC.

41 Robbie Williams, 3Arena, Dublin, October 29. Williams marks 30 years as a solo artist with greatest hits tour.

42 Julia Jacklin, Vicar Street, Dublin, November 3. Australian songwriter tours her sublime third album, Pre Pleasure.

43 Pavement, Vicar Street, Dublin, November 10 and 11. The band that invented the idea of “slacker” rock in the 1990s are back.

44 Kendrick Lamar, 3Arena, Dublin, November 13 and 14. The rapper and

generational Compton icon returns to the scene of triumphant 3Arena show from 2018.

45 Beach Bunny, Vicar Street, Dublin, November 15. Twinkling alternative pop from Chicago.

46 Tegan and Sara, Crybaby, October 21. Vancouver alt-pop twins with first original new record in six years.

47 Sigrid, 3Arena, Dublin, November 24. Norway’s biggest pop export hits Ireland.

48 Fontaines DC, Vicar Street, Dublin, November 30 to December 2. They didn’t receive a Mercury Prize nomination for third LP, Skinty Fia, but the Dubliners nonetheless keep getting bigger.

49 Florence and the Machine, 3Arena, Dublin, November 30. Florence Welch showcases her post-Covid dancefloor-hued new sound.

50 The Cure, 3Arena, Dublin, December 1. Goth icons kick off new tour in Ireland.

Ed Power

FOOD

51 Oysters in The Shelbourne, month of September.

Fast becoming an annual tradition, the iconic Dublin hotel once more celebrates the oyster for the entire month of September with an extensive offering of oysters and oyster dishes, served up with champagne and cocktails.

52 Harvest Festival in Waterford, September 9-11.

An inspired move to hand programming Harvest Festival to GIY should result in the best iteration to date, including the Food Done Right stage, with food sustainability to the fore, the Taste Waterford Kitchen Stage and some of Ireland’s top food writers, chefs, activists, journalists and business people. The music stage features 16 acts over the weekend.

53 Eat The Streets! September 17.

As part of Dublin Climate Action Week 2022, Eat the Streets! festival is at National Museum of Ireland with free food workshops for all ages, a food-inspired treasure hunt, after-lunch chats, and tasty lunches and entertainment for all the family.

54 Galway Oyster Festival, September 23-25.

A wild weekend in the West celebrating glorious oysters includes the World Oyster Opening Championships, the Mardi Gras Gala Dinner and Féile Bia na Mara.

55 Dingle Food Festival (Féile Bia Daingean Uí Chúis) September 30 to October 2.

A real sense of the natural order being restored with the return of one of Ireland’s finest food festivals in the beautiful town of Dingle in Co Kerry, also incorporating the prestigious Blás na hÉireann food awards.

56 Sommit Ireland 2022, October 10-12.

The inaugural Sommit Ireland is a gathering of international wine, food and hospitality pros in the very wonderful Waterford Wine Museum for two days of expert panel discussion, workshops, demos, and tastings.

57 Kinsale Gourmet Festival Mad Hatters Tea Party, October 15.

Get on the glad rags, most especially Alice in Wonderland-themed fancy dress for a riotous day of gourmet gallivanting around Ireland’s original food destination, on a walking tour of four venues culminating in the Fruit de Mer luncheon.

58 Food on the Edge International, October 17 and 18.

Two-day symposium for chefs and food enthusiasts from around the world to listen, talk, and debate the future of food in hospitality and on the planet, all taking place in the splendid environs of Airfield Estate, Dundrum, in Dublin.

59 Savour Kilkenny, October 28-31.

One of Ireland’s top food destinations dons its autumnal finery for another outing for an always enticing celebration of Kilkenny’s splendid local food culture, both producers and hospitality.

60 Caviar.

We seem to have emerged from the pandemic sporting an enormous appetite for the finer things in life with premium caviar cropping up on menus all around the country as the latest Irish food trend of 2022.

Joe McNamee

Kin: internationally acclaimed Dublin crime drama returns

TV

61 Kin, RTÉ One.

The Kinsella clan make an eagerly anticipated return for a second series starring Claire Dunne, Aidan Gillen, and Charlie Cox, with production currently underway in Dublin. The new season will see the Kinsellas as top dogs in Dublin, with killing Eamon Cunningham having created as many problems as it solved.

62 The School for Good and Evil, Netflix, from October 21.

This one stars Cork actress Demi Isaac Oviawe as Anadil — along with Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, and Laurence Fishbourne. Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairytale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

63 Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, Netflix from September 16.

Seven new episodes of the popular series, filmed in Wicklow. Cork’s Éanna Hardwicke stars alongside Miranda Richardson who takes on the role as Headmistress Rosalind, alongside Daniel Betts who will play Professor Harvey.

64 Meanapás: Meon Nua, TG4.

Driving awareness around the change of life and a push for a campaign for a national menopause policy was the goal for Gráinne Seoige in making this documentary about the menopause.

Hector returns to his travels taking on an amazing trip from the Balkans of Eastern Europe to the Baltics of the North in Hector Balkans go Baltics.

65 Hector Balkans go Baltics, TG4.

Hector Ó hEochagáin returns to his travels — taking on an amazing trip from the Balkans of Eastern Europe to the Baltics of the North.

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2.

66 Enola Holmes 2, Netflix from November 4.

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock (Henry Cavill) himself — to unravel. Also stars David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter.

67 Clean Sweep, RTÉ.

This new thriller stars Charlene McKenna in the lead role as a housewife married to a garda detective who kills her former partner in crime when he threatens to expose her dark past.

North Sea Connection: a new addition to RTÉ's domestic drama slate

68 North Sea Connection, RTÉ.

This is a contemporary six-part thriller set within an isolated and traditional rural Irish fishing community in Connemara, starring Lydia McGuinness, Sinead Cusack, Kerr Logan, and Alida Morberg.

Síomha: Idir Anam's Chorp looks at body image in the present day

69 Síomha: Idir Anam’s Chorp, TG4.

In this documentary Síomha Ní Ruairc examines the relationship that young women have with body image. She analyses social media, filters, and body shaming to try to ensure that young women, including herself, adopt a more accepting body image.

No Worries If Not!: at last, Michael Fry is on national television, along with other online comics

70 No Worries If Not!, RTÉ.

A noisy, fast-paced, viral sketch show with the biggest stars of Irish online comedy — Sean Burke, Michael Fry, Justine Stafford, Emma Doran, and Killian Sundermann. Featuring supersized versions of their classic bits, along with a whole new slew of sketches, formats and characters.

Caroline Delaney

Pat Kinevane returns to Cork with his four one-man plays.

Arts & Culture

71 Drawing Room, Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, September 16 to December 4.

Linking with other art projects in Cork, this exhibition uses various pieces from the gallery’s collection to present a history of drawing practice. Featured artists include Jo Allen and James Barry.

72 The First Child, Cork Opera House, September 17.

The third of the much-lauded opera collaborations between Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh is the first to be performed in Cork. It also tours to Navan, Limerick, and Tralee.

73 Culture Night, September 23.

The busiest night of the year for the arts/culture sector will have literally thousands of events taking place all over the country. All are free, but some of the more-popular attractions will fill up, so it might be worth booking ahead now.

74 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, October 27-31.

There’s a new energy around the long-running festival for its 44th incarnation, with arguably its strongest lineup for many years. Contemporary sounds, Brazilian masters, and a strong nod to the dancefloor all feature in what’s sure to be a packed weekend in Cork.

75 Pat Kinevane, Everyman, Cork, September 26-29.

The son of Cobh returns to his native county with performances over successive nights of the four plays that have established him as one of the nation’s finest theatre talents: Forgotten, Silent, Underneath, Before. The first two in particular are shows everyone should see.

76 Dublin Theatre Festival, September 29 to October 16.

A huge roster of shows includes 17 world premieres, with highlights including Tom Murphy’s A Whistle in the Dark; a take on Emilie Pine’s Good Sex; and Edna O’Brien’s new play Joyce’s Women.

Dance show Mám is on tour to 11 venues.

77 Mám, October 21 to November 27.

Michael Keegan Dolan ( Loch na hEala) and co at Teac Damsa kick off the tour of their magical dance piece in Tralee, a step and a jump from the Dingle peninsula where it was created. Ten other venues around the country will host performances through October and November.

78 Kevin Bridges, 3Arena, Dublin, November 3-6.

The Saturday night is already sold out, but at the time of writing, there were some tickets left for the other three nights of an impressive four-night run by the Glasgow comedian.

79 Cork International Film Festival November 10-20.

After battling through the Covid era, the Leeside event should be firmly back on track with an impressive roster of international and Irish offerings. While the emphasis will be on cinema screenings, the festival will still have some films to view online.

80 La Traviata, BGE Theatre, Dublin, November 15-19.

Claudia Boyle has the lead role in a lavish production featuring the combined forces of Ballet and Opera Ireland with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Des O’Driscoll

Hot pink is our fashion editor's move for A/W22

FASHION

81 Upfront Model Management Workshops, September 10.

Join top Irish agency, Upfront Model Management for a special model workshop at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee. Expect presentations from top models and creatives on posture and deportment, walking and posing; a makeup demonstration from Irish make up artist Maeve Carey, and advice on finding the right agency for your look and how to get booked. Each participant will receive a Certificate of Completion. Numbers are limited. Tickets from €55 plus booking fee on eventbrite.ie.

Carve jewellery: ring-making workshops in Galway and Dublin

82 Carve ring-making workshops, September 11 to December 11.

Hosted by Galway-based Jeweller Grace O’Connell, Carve workshops are fun and creative opportunities to design and sculpt your own silver ring out of jeweller’s wax. Choose from workshops in Galway or Dublin inclusive of lunch or platters and bubbles. Private events are also available in a venue of your choice. Tickets from €49 (ring additional, see carveworkshops.com).

83 London Fashion Week, September 16-20

London Fashion Week, presented by Clearpay, returns for spring/summer 2023 with a freely accessible digital platform. Enjoy daily content from designers including Irish names like Paul Costelloe, Simone Rocha, JW Anderson and one-to-watch, Sinéad O’Dwyer.

84 ieStyle Live, October 20.

Get set for the Irish Examiner’s flagship lifestyle event ieStyle Live. Held at Cork’s City Hall, MCs Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney will preside over the evening which includes a three-course dinner, drinks and fantastic prizes, plus a spectacular autumn/winter fashion show bought to you by celebrity stylist Corina Gaffey. Tickets €185 plus booking fee. See eventbrite.ie.

85 Hot trend: Pink.

Give your rose-tinted glasses a stronger prescription as pink gets a new look. From Tiktok’s obsession with #barbiecore to Valentino’s bespoke ‘Pink PP’ shade for autumn/winter 22, expect bold head-to-toe looks and cult pieces from sky-high Mary Jane platforms to sweeping opera-style coat.

Annmarie O’Connor

BOOKS

86 The Horse of Selene (Tramp Press, approx €14.99, out now), the 1971 extraordinary debut novel by Juanita Casey, is the latest Tramp Press’ “Recovered Voices” series. Set on an island off the west coast of Ireland in the 1970s, devoutly Catholic farmer Michael, catches sight of a girl on a beach with long hair so blonde it could be white. Intrigued, he befriends the free-spirited “dark tide”, Selene, a gifted horse whisperer, who is equally seduced by the free-roaming horses on the island. Each needs the other for some for of liberation. It remains a beautiful and engrossing read.

87 In Florence Given’s debut Girl Crush (Brazen, approx €18.99, out now) we meet Eartha, a young bisexual woman who becomes an overnight internet celebrity. Becoming a viral sensation on Wonder Land — a social media app where people project their dream selves online — is tough when you’re trying to live life as your true self. Even more so, when her online self and her offline self become more and more distanced, and trauma from her past comes back to haunt and destroy her present. Eartha must make a choice: Which version of herself should she kill off? A clever and intriguing read.

88 The Girls Are Good by Ilaria Bernardini (HarperCollins, approx €14.99, out now) is inspired by Ilaria’s exclusive behind-the-scenes exposure to the controversies that have gripped the world of gymnastics over the past decade. And so, we meet protagonist Martina, an elite gymnast, wants to be the top athlete in the world. But, so do her teammates. During one week of intense competition, Martina and her teammates are tested to the limit. By the end of the week, one gymnast will be dead. Brutal and gripping.

89 This extraordinary story, a harrowing and poignant account of one of the youngest survivors of Auschwitz is a tough but essential read. As Nazi squads roamed Birkenau before abandoning the camp in January 1945, Tova, a girl who was only six years old when she was sent to an extermination camp. and her mother hid among corpses. After being liberated by the Russians, eventually they were reunited with Tova’s father. In The Daughter of Auschwitz by Tova Friedman & Malcolm Brabant (Quercus Books, approx €19.99, out now), Tova immortalises what she saw, to keep the story of the Holocaust alive and honours the victims.

90 Honor Guinness is rich, aristocratic, shy, and awkward. But when she marries charming and ambitious American, Henry ‘Chips’ Channon, together they make the perfect couple in the most elite social circles — including a close friendship with the Prince of Wales and Mrs Wallis Simpson. But within the marriage, all is less than perfect. Meanwhile, Honor’s best friend, Doris, born to a German-Jewish mother, hears troubling accounts from her cousins in Berlin. Set against the rise of Nazism, the abdication of a king, and the slide into the Second World War, Emily Hourican’s The Other Guinness Girl (Hatchette Ireland, approx €14.99, out September 22) is the perfect autumn escapist read.

91 Spells for Forgetting by Adrienne Young (Quercus Books, approx €16.99, out September 27) is the bestselling author’s adult debut, and begins when August Salt returns to Saoirse island. August was exiled 14 years ago after he was accused of killing a girl on the night a fire raged through the island. No one is more surprised to see him than Emery Blackwood, whose heart was broken when he disappeared. Now, she lives a quiet life ruled by the small town’s superstitions. But it’s not that easy to forget the past, and soon, events are put in motion that will shatter them both.

92 Few do Irish small-town mysteries as effortlessly as Graham Norton. In Forever Home (Coronet, approx €15.99, out September 29) Carol is a divorced teacher living in a small town in Ireland, her only son now grown up. A second chance at love brings her unexpected connection and belonging. But her relationship with Declan sparks local speculation and gossip. The couple remain close, until Declan becomes ill. His children return and Carol’s new life is turned upside down; she’s forced to leave her home and move back in with her mother. Old secrets have a way of being uprooted, as she soon finds out.

93 Gaffs (HarperCollins, approx €15.99, out September 29) by Ireland’s go-to expert on the housing crisis, Rory Hearne is one of the most (rather depressingly so) timely books to be released this year. Millennials are the first generation to be worse off than their parents. Trapped in a game of rental roulette, stuck living at home as adults, and thousands (including families and children) either in homelessness or on the brink of it. With housing costs in Ireland the highest in the EU, Hearne, having been researching and highlighting the impact of the housing crisis since it emerged, urges us to think about the people behind the statistics, and offers accessible solutions to the problems.

94 Courting: Tractor Dates, Macra Babies and Swiping Right in Rural Ireland by journalist and author by Liadán Hynes (New Island Books, approx €16.95, out October 3) tells a variety of honest and touching stories of trying to meet The One in a rural setting, where the ingredients for successful dating — choice, proximity, free time and, for some, alcohol and anonymity — aren’t always guaranteed. Hynes travels from family farms to tiny islands, village pubs to remote communities, to sit down with childhood sweethearts, long-lost loves, and singles, ever hopefuls and lonely hearts, as they navigate this quest through tractor dates, Macra, dating apps and more.

95 One afternoon in the Florida Keys, for Dr Mirren Fitzpatrick the unthinkable happens: Her eight-year-old adopted daughter goes missing from the beach. Holidaying from in Ireland, she pleads to the world they help find her child. But the spotlight soon shifts to Mirren herself. Drinking alone at a bar the afternoon it happened, everyone is suspicious, how can she be trusted with the past she has? The rumours are rife and soon a trial by media ensues — she is now the villain. A compelling, gripping mystery from debut author Amanda Cassidy, you’ll never see the twists in Breaking (Canelo, approx €16.99, out October 3) coming.

Jen McShane

Drumheirny Woodland Escape: as recommended by our travel writer Thom Breathnach

TRAVEL

96 Ireland’s nature-loving has seen us going mad for cabins from Centre Parcs to one of my favourite spots, Cabü in Cavan. Now the latter offers another great autumn escape - Drumhierny Woodland Escape in Co Leitrim.

The 16 woodland lodges come in all design formats, including an eye-catching A-frame and also feature an on-site Wellness Sanctuary spa. Come evening time, you can get a private fire pit and marshmallows delivered.

Rates start from €450 for a two-night stay but each cabin sleeps six, so a nice option for a group getaway for you and some friends.

97 Get ready for festival season.

Come autumn, you can expect chock-full calendar of events from mouth-watering food festivals to Samhain shindigs. Highlights of the season include top billing national events from the Guinness Jazz Festival in Cork to the Púca Festival in Meath where a host of events from Imelda May, The Blindboy Podcast Live, Joanne McNally’s Prosecco Express, and nothing less than Banshee Bingo will ring in the Celtic New Year. For a full list of events across the country, see discoverireland.ie

The Colosseum in Rome: a highlight of the Eternal City

98 The Italian capital may be an eternally popular tourist destination but with new direct flights between Cork and the city, expect Rome to be a trending getaway destination this autumn.

Taking off on Halloween weekend 2022, the route will operate twice weekly for the duration of the winter with flights taking off from Friday at lunchtime and returning from Rome mid-Monday morning making it an attractive option for a long weekend getaway. Fares start from €200 return including baggage.

Ocean Drive in Miami.

99 Bienvenidos a Miami! Florida’s tourism blockbuster may be a hot destination whatever the season but with Aer Lingus resuming its direct route from Dublin to the city this October, it’s never been more tempting to migrate south for the winter.

Beyond soaking up the art deco architecture, superb cuisine, and pulsating nightlife, pop some excursions to Key West, the Everglades National Park, and Key Largo onto your itinerary. autumn/winter fares currently sit at a tempting €460 return via Aer Lingus.

100 Following years of planning, Ireland’s latest blockbuster attraction is set to open its doors in Limerick this autumn.

The International Rugby Experience, a 30,000sq ft state-of-the-art museum is to be the city’s new landmark attraction and global celebration of the game of rugby union. Taking visitors through an aspirational journey of what it takes to be a rugby player and featuring six experiences, a visit is set to bring rugby fans from the sidelines of the grassroots level to the World Cup centre stage. Expect this attraction to do for Limerick what Titanic Belfast has done for Laganside.

Thom Breathnach